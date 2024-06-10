KAMPALA – Public Opinions, a field-based organization in Uganda, has unveiled the 17 Uganda Health Sector Transformation Champions for 2023/2024, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the transformation of the health sector in Uganda.

Public Opinions conducted a comprehensive countrywide survey to identify the key individuals who have made significant contributions to the health sector transformation. The organization is honoring these personalities for their dedication and commitment to achieving the vision and mandate of the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health’s Strategic Plan aligns with the long-term National Development Goals and objectives outlined in Vision 2040, the second National Health Policy, and the third National Development Plan (2020/21 – 2024/25). The government has demonstrated its commitment to improving healthcare by implementing various initiatives, including immunization, hygiene, nutrition, vector control, treatment, maternal health, and provision of free drugs in government hospitals.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has been recognized as the Greatest Health Sector Transformation Champion for his exemplary political leadership and adoption of policies that have led to significant positive changes in the health sector. Each of the 17 champions has received the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award from Public Opinions, acknowledging their contributions to the health sector transformation.This recognition serves as a testament to the progress made in the health sector and encourages continued efforts towards achieving the National Development Goals and objectives. The unveiling of the 17 Uganda Health Sector Transformation Champions is a milestone in recognizing the dedication and hard work of individuals who have made a significant impact in the health sector.

Public Opinions is proud to honor these champions, and their recognition serves as a motivation to continue striving for excellence in the health sector. The organization’s efforts to acknowledge the contributions of these individuals demonstrate its commitment to promoting excellence in healthcare and recognizing the achievements of those who have made a positive impact in the sector.

The Accredited 17 Uganda Health Sector Transformation Champions (2023/2024).

DR DIANA ATWINE Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health has been honored with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award as a Uganda Health Sector Transformation Champion. This recognition acknowledges her unwavering dedication to transforming the health sector in Uganda.Dr. Atwine’s leadership has been instrumental in establishing effective management and monitoring mechanisms, ensuring the timely delivery of essential drugs to health centers and hospitals. Her commitment to combating corruption and drug theft in the supply chain system has significantly improved the transparency and accountability of the health sector.Moreover, Dr. Atwine has been a staunch supporter of private sector initiatives, fostering partnerships in research, manufacturing, and supply of quality medical products. Her collaborative approach has enhanced the availability and accessibility of quality healthcare services in Uganda.As one of the most admired and influential women leaders in Uganda, Dr. Atwine is renowned for her honesty, openness, and strong leadership. She has established an effective reporting mechanism at the Ministry, ensuring that healthcare services are delivered efficiently and effectively. She will be inducted on the Uganda Health Sector Transformation Champions Hall of Fame Poster to be distributed countrywide by Public Opinions and his profile will feature in the Public Opinions Uganda Health Sector Transformation Champions Journal.



Dr. Atwine’s commitment to community-based medical camps has been instrumental in supporting health sector development in Uganda. These camps have improved access to healthcare services, especially for marginalized communities. This recognition as a Health Sector Transformation Champion is a testament to Dr. Atwine’s tireless efforts to improve the health sector in Uganda. Her leadership, vision, and dedication have made a lasting impact on the lives of many Ugandans. Congratulations, Dr. Atwine, on this well-deserved recognition! Your contributions to the health sector and your leadership are an inspiration to many, and your legacy will continue to shape the future of healthcare in Uganda.

DR HENRY G. MWEBESA Director General Health Services Ministry of Health has been honored with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award by Public Opinions for his outstanding contributions to the health sector transformation in Uganda.Dr. Mwebesa's leadership has been instrumental in supporting countrywide immunization programs, ensuring that millions of Ugandans have access to essential vaccines and are protected from preventable diseases. His advocacy for a salary increment for medical professionals has also improved the welfare and motivation of healthcare workers, leading to better health outcomes for patients.Under his guidance, the Ministry of Health has made significant strides in improving healthcare services, including the expansion of health infrastructure, upgrading of equipment, and enhancement of healthcare worker skills. Dr. Mwebesa's commitment to quality healthcare has led to improved health indicators, including increased life expectancy, reduced infant mortality, and enhanced overall well-being for Ugandans. The Responsible Investment Global Certification Award recognizes Dr. Mwebesa's dedication to health sector transformation, his leadership, and his tireless efforts to improve the health and well-being of Ugandans. His contributions have made a lasting impact on the health sector, inspiring others to follow in his footsteps.

DR JANE RUTH ACENG Minister, Ministry of Health has been honored with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award by Public Opinions for her exceptional political leadership and transformative impact on the Ministry of Health.Under her visionary guidance, the Ministry has witnessed a significant overhaul, with Dr. Aceng establishing a robust monitoring and evaluation system to ensure accountability and transparency. Her leadership has fostered a culture of unity and coordination, promoting a harmonious work environment that has boosted morale and productivity.Dr. Aceng's ability to forge strategic partnerships with private sector entities, both locally and internationally, has been instrumental in enhancing the health sector's capacity and capabilities. Her collaborative approach has attracted investments, expertise, and resources, ultimately improving healthcare services and outcomes for Ugandans.Her political leadership has been characterized by a strong commitment to excellence, equity, and accessibility in healthcare. Dr. Aceng's dedication to the well-being of Ugandans has earned her widespread recognition and admiration.The Responsible Investment Global Certification Award is a testament to Dr. Aceng's tireless efforts to transform the health sector, promoting sustainable investment and development. Her legacy continues to inspire and shape the future of healthcare in Uganda.

Dr. Andrew Kambugu Executive Director At Uganda Infectious Disease Institute has been honored with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award by Public Opinions for his outstanding contributions to strengthening health systems in Africa, particularly in the field of infectious diseases. As the Sande-McKinnell Executive Director at the Uganda Infectious Disease Institute and Honorary Senior Lecturer at Makerere University College of Sciences, Dr. Kambugu has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise in research and capacity development. His work has focused on addressing the burden of infectious diseases in Uganda and Africa, driving innovation and excellence in healthcare.Dr. Kambugu's commitment to a virus-free Uganda has been unwavering, and his efforts have led to significant advancements in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious diseases. His dedication to capacity building and mentorship has empowered a new generation of healthcare professionals and researchers, ensuring sustainability and continuity in the fight against infectious diseases.The Responsible Investment Global Certification Award recognizes Dr. Kambugu's tireless efforts to promote investment in healthcare, research, and capacity development, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. His contributions have improved the lives of many Ugandans and Africans, inspiring hope and resilience in the face of health challenges.

Dr. Cissy Kityo Mutuluza Executive Director Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) has been honored with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award by Public Opinions for her unwavering commitment to combating HIV/AIDS.As a renowned Ugandan physician, epidemiologist, and medical researcher, Dr. Mutuluza has dedicated her career to improving the lives of people living with HIV/AIDS. She has been at the forefront of scaling up Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) in Uganda and sub-Saharan Africa since 1992, making her one of the pioneers in the field.Dr. Mutuluza’s contributions to the fight against HIV/AIDS have been instrumental in shaping national policies and programs. As a member of the AIDS Task Force in Uganda and former Chair of the AIDS Clinical Care Subcommittee, she played a key role in developing the first strategic plan to increase access to care and ARVs, as well as the national ARV policy.

Her leadership and expertise have been crucial in expanding access to HIV treatment and care in Uganda and beyond. Dr. Mutuluza's commitment to research, innovation, and capacity building has empowered healthcare professionals and researchers, ensuring a sustainable response to the HIV epidemic.The Responsible Investment Global Certification Award recognizes Dr. Mutuluza's tireless efforts to combat HIV/AIDS, her leadership, and her contributions to improving the lives of millions affected by the disease. Her legacy continues to inspire and shape the future of HIV research, treatment, and care in Africa.

Dr. David Nahamya Executive Secretary National Drugs Authority (NDA) has been honored with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award by Public Opinions for his exemplary leadership in promoting standards in the procurement and supply of drugs in Uganda. Under his visionary guidance, the NDA has launched a innovative app to enhance reporting of adverse drug reactions, revolutionizing pharmacovigilance in the country. This milestone achievement has significantly improved drug safety and patient well-being.Dr. Nahamya's unwavering commitment to combating counterfeit drugs has led to a nationwide campaign, spearheaded by the NDA, to eradicate substandard medicines from the market. His tireless efforts have ensured the availability of high-quality drugs, safeguarding the health and well-being of Ugandans.The Responsible Investment Global Certification Award recognizes Dr. Nahamya's dedication to excellence, innovation, and patient safety. His leadership has instilled confidence in Uganda's drug regulatory system, inspiring trust among healthcare professionals, patients, and stakeholders.

Dr. John Odiri Ogund Omagino Cardiac Surgeon and Executive Director of the Uganda Heart Institute (UHI) has been hailed as a trailblazer in the field of cardiac care in Uganda. With a vision to make cardiac surgery accessible to all, particularly children and young adults in low and middle-income countries, Dr. Omagino has dedicated his life to saving countless lives.His instrumental role in establishing cardiac services in Uganda has revolutionized the healthcare landscape, providing hope and a new lease on life for many. His tireless efforts have led to the Uganda Heart Institute becoming a beacon of excellence in cardiac care, attracting patients from across the region.Dr. Omagino's commitment to excellence, innovation, and patient care has earned him the prestigious Responsible Investment Global Certification Award from Public Opinions. This recognition solidifies his position as a leading iconic statesman in the treatment of heart diseases in Uganda.With his visionary leadership, Dr. Omagino continues to inspire and mentor a new generation of cardiac professionals, ensuring a sustainable legacy in the fight against heart diseases. His work is a testament to the power of dedication, expertise, and compassion, inspiring countless lives and transforming the cardiac care landscape in Uganda and beyond.

Dr. Orem Jackson Executive Director Uganda Cancer Institute has been honored with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award by Public Opinions for his unwavering dedication to the fight against cancer in Uganda.Under his visionary leadership, the Uganda Cancer Institute has made significant strides in various areas, including research, training, consultation, prevention, and treatment of cancer. Dr. Jackson's expertise spans across multiple disciplines, including Pediatrics, Oncology, Gynecology, Radiotherapy, surgery, pharmacy, and the recently introduced bone marrow transplants. With a lifelong commitment to cancer research and treatment, Dr. Jackson has been instrumental in shaping the country's cancer care landscape. His tireless efforts have improved access to quality cancer treatment, enhanced patient outcomes, and inspired a new generation of cancer professionals. The Responsible Investment Global Certification Award recognizes Dr. Jackson's championing role in the treatment of cancer in Uganda. His contributions have transformed the lives of countless cancer patients and families, providing hope and a chance at a healthier future.Dr. Jackson's dedication to excellence, innovation, and patient care has earned him this prestigious recognition. His work serves as a testament to the power of leadership, expertise, and compassion in the fight against cancer.

Dr. Yonas Tegegnwoldemariam WHO Representative in Uganda has been honored with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award by Public Opinions for his outstanding contributions to promoting international best practices and standards in the health sector.

Dr. Tegegn has championed the adoption of global standards and best practices in healthcare, enhancing the quality and effectiveness of health services in Uganda. His expertise and guidance have been instrumental in strengthening the country's health system, improving health outcomes, and enhancing the well-being of Ugandans.The Responsible Investment Global Certification Award recognizes Dr. Tegegn's dedication to promoting excellence in healthcare, his commitment to improving health outcomes, and his leadership in aligning Uganda's health sector with international standards. His contributions have made a significant impact on the lives of many, inspiring trust and confidence in the health system.Dr. Tegegn's recognition serves as a testament to the importance of international collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the adoption of global best practices in healthcare. His work has fostered a culture of excellence, driving progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Uganda.

H.E WILLIAM W. POPP Ambassador of the United States of America to Uganda has been honored with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award by Public Opinions for his unwavering commitment to supporting Uganda’s health sector.Under his leadership, the US mission in Uganda has demonstrated a steadfast dedication to bolstering the country’s health programs and policies. The US government’s support, channelled through various agencies such as PEPFAR, USAID, the President’s Malaria Initiative, CDC, NIAID, the Peace Corps, and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, has been instrumental in combating tuberculosis, malaria, and other communicable diseases.

The establishment of over 70 accredited laboratories in Uganda is a testament to the fruitful collaboration between the US and Ugandan governments. As a result of this support, Uganda has achieved a remarkable milestone – 100% treatment coverage for tuberculosis.H.E Popp’s efforts in fostering a strong working relationship with H.E President Yoweri Museveni have been instrumental in advancing healthcare in Uganda. His diplomatic leadership has facilitated a harmonious partnership, leveraging resources and expertise to drive meaningful change in the lives of Ugandans.

The Responsible Investment Global Certification Award recognizes H.E Popp's dedication to promoting sustainable investment in healthcare, his commitment to excellence, and his leadership in strengthening the US-Uganda partnership. His contributions have made a lasting impact on Uganda's health sector, inspiring trust and confidence in the country's ability to address health challenges.Thank you, H.E Popp, for your tireless efforts in promoting a strong working relationship with H.E President Museveni and for your unwavering support to Uganda's health sector. Your leadership and dedication are a shining example of diplomatic excellence, driving progress and improving lives in Uganda.

H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni President Of The Republic Of Uganda has been recognized as the Greatest Health Sector Transformation Champion by Public Opinions, a testament to his visionary leadership and commitment to ensuring a first-class health sector in Uganda.Under his leadership, Uganda has made significant strides in improving healthcare, including the implementation of various initiatives such as immunization, hygiene, nutrition, vector control, treatment, maternal health, and provision of free drugs in government hospitals. President Museveni's political leadership has been instrumental in driving these efforts, and his dedication to the health sector has led to drastic positive changes in the lives of Ugandans. We thank President Museveni for his unwavering commitment to the health sector and for his tireless efforts to ensure that Ugandans have access to quality healthcare. His leadership is a shining example of what can be achieved with vision, determination, and a commitment to the well-being of citizens. Congratulations, President Museveni, on this well-deserved recognition.

Rt Hon Anita Annet Among Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda has been honored with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award by Public Opinions, recognizing her outstanding contributions to the health sector transformation in Uganda.Speaker Among's tireless efforts to promote quality healthcare have led to significant improvements in the sector, including the promotion of quality drugs in hospitals, landmark legislation, and the establishment of a state-of-the-art hospital in Bukedea District. This hospital has been a game-changer for the region, providing high-quality, affordable medical services to the people.Her dedication to the well-being of Ugandans and her commitment to ensuring access to quality healthcare for all have made a lasting impact on the lives of many. Her leadership and vision are an inspiration to many, and her contributions to the health sector have cemented her legacy as a champion of healthcare transformation in Uganda.Congratulations, Speaker Among, on this well-deserved recognition! Your selfless service and unwavering commitment to the people of Uganda are a shining example of leadership at its best.

Dr. Mathias Magoola Chairman/CEO-Dei BioPharma LLimited. Dr. Mathias Magoola, a visionary entrepreneur and healthcare pioneer, has been recognized by Public Opinions with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award as a Uganda Health Sector Transformation Champion. As the Managing Director, Founder, and Chairman of Dei BioPharma Limited, Magoola has been instrumental in revolutionizing the healthcare industry in Uganda and beyond. His innovative approach to drug manufacturing has made him a leader in the fight against malaria, COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

The construction of Dei BioPharma Limited's state-of-the-art drugs manufacturing plant in Matugga, Wakiso District, Uganda, is a testament to Magoola's commitment to improving healthcare outcomes in East and Central Africa. This facility, set to be the largest drugs factory in the region, will significantly enhance access to quality medicines and contribute to the growth of the healthcare sector.Magoola's dedication to innovation, quality, and affordability has earned him recognition as a champion of healthcare transformation in Uganda. His contributions to the health sector have improved countless lives, and his vision for a healthier Africa is an inspiration to many.Congratulations, Dr. Mathias Magoola, on this well-deserved recognition! Your pioneering spirit and commitment to healthcare excellence are a shining example of leadership and innovation in the health sector.

Mr. Emmanuel Katongole Chairman/Executive Director CIPLA Quality Chemical Industries Limited (CIPLAQCIL) has been honored with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award by Public Opinions as a Uganda Health Sector Transformation Champion.Under his visionary leadership, Cipla-Quality Chemicals Industries Limited has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, producing high-quality drugs that have made a significant impact on the lives of Ugandans. His commitment to quality and innovation has earned the company a reputation as a leader in the healthcare industry.

Katongole’s dedication to improving healthcare outcomes in Uganda has been unwavering, and his contributions to the health sector have been recognized and appreciated by many. His championing of high-quality drug production has saved countless lives and improved the well-being of many more.This recognition as a Health Sector Transformation Champion is a testament to Katongole’s tireless efforts to ensure that Ugandans have access to quality medicines. His leadership and vision are an inspiration to many, and his contributions to the health sector will have a lasting impact on the country.

Congratulations, Mr. Katongole, on this well-deserved recognition! Your commitment to healthcare excellence and your leadership are a shining example of what can be achieved through dedication and hard work.

Mr. Kafeero Moses Acting Managing Director Uganda Health Marketing Group (UHMG) has been honored with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award by Public Opinions as a Uganda Health Sector Transformation Champion.Under his leadership, UHMG has made significant strides in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Uganda, working tirelessly with private health practitioners to develop and expand markets for health products. His commitment to improving the lives of Ugandans has been unwavering, and his contributions to the health sector have been recognized and appreciated by many.Kafeero's dedication to promoting family planning in Uganda has been instrumental in improving the health and well-being of many families. His efforts have helped increase access to essential health products and services, empowering individuals and communities to make informed choices about their health.This recognition as a Health Sector Transformation Champion is a testament to Kafeero's tireless efforts to combat HIV/AIDS and promote family planning in Uganda. His leadership and vision are an inspiration to many, and his contributions to the health sector will have a lasting impact on the country.

Ms Kellen Kamurungi Executive Director- Dei BioPharma Limited has been recognized with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award as a Uganda Health Sector Transformation Champion. This recognition is a testament to her tireless efforts to improve the health sector in Uganda.As a pioneer young woman in the health sector, Kamurungi has demonstrated exceptional leadership and management skills, playing a crucial role in shaping the direction of Dei Biopharma Ltd. Her commitment to producing alternative drugs has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry in Uganda.With a passion for service delivery, Kamurungi has been instrumental in ensuring that Dei Biopharma Ltd provides high-quality services to its clients. Her dedication to the health sector is inspiring, and her contributions have made a significant impact on the lives of many Ugandans.As a leader, Kamurungi's approach is characterized by her commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Her ability to inspire and motivate her team has created a work environment that is conducive to growth and development.This recognition as a Health Sector Transformation Champion is a well-deserved honor for Kamurungi's contributions to the health sector. Her leadership and vision are an inspiration to many, and her contributions will have a lasting impact on the country.

Prof. Pontiano Kaleebu Director-Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) has been honored with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award as a Uganda Health Sector Transformation Champion. This recognition acknowledges his outstanding contributions to virus research, particularly his instrumental role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, UVRI has become a hub for health research, focusing on human infections and disease processes linked to viral etiology. The institute provides expert advice, facilitates partnerships and communication, and serves as a center for training and education. Professor Kaleebu has been at the forefront of conducting research, surveillance, and diagnostics, driving innovation in:Basic research (virology, immunology, genetics, genomics, molecular biology),Applied research (interventions, diagnostics, clinical, operational),Social/economic research,Surveillance,Epidemiology,Entomology,Bioinformatics,Capacity building through infrastructure and human resource development, Advice for regulation, policy development, and quality improvement,etc.His commitment to advancing health research and improving public health has made a significant impact on the lives of many Ugandans. His leadership and expertise have been invaluable in shaping the country's response to infectious diseases.

