NTOROKO — Local leaders in Ntoroko District have requested the government to procure land for the flood victims where they can set up permanent structures to curb the poor condition of the resettlement camps where people cannot do any productive work for poverty alleviation.

Floods hit Ntoroko after the rising water levels of Lake Albert, bursting its banks and submerging 10 kilometers of Kanara communities.

Mr Friday Mugisa, Kanara Sub-County chairperson, said his electorate is the most vulnerable community which was hit by the floods, destroying most of the structures.

“Our people are still suffering in the camps and also others are still living in the waters. We appeal to the government to provide land to permanently resettle the displaced people,” Mr Mugisa said.

Mugisa was speaking at the belated International Women’s Day celebration organised at Rwangara Health Centre III in Kyamahaigi Village, Kajweka Parish in Kanara Sub-County.

The celebrations were graced by Ms Judith Nabakooba, the lands minister who represented the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja as the Chief Guest.

Mr Mugisa also asked the government to rebuild structures that were washed away by the floods such as bridges which were washed away and private firms that constructed new bridges charging people money for crossing.

“If the government can reinstate modern bridges, roads, and schools. Other pressing needs are permanent health facilities,” he said.

Some of the bridges that were destroyed by floods include Kajweka-Rwenyana Kiyanja Bridge.

He also revealed that most of the residents in Kanara Sub-County are fishers, thus appealing to the government to regulate the marine enforcement teams on the lake.

In her speech delivered by the lands Minister Judith Nabakooba, the Prime Minister reaffirmed to the people of Ntoroko that the government is aware of the problem of floods in the area and that is why she has been extending relief to them whenever they are hit by the floods.

“We shall continue to do so but you should also plan to mitigate the effects of climate change,” Ms Nabbanja said.

She asked women to embrace government programs as they commit themselves to building a more just equal and prosperous future for all.

“I want to reaffirm the government’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment. Women empowerment is not just a matter of fairness but also else for sustainable development,” the prime minister said.

Ms Nabbanja asked them to embrace government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and UWEP among other poverty alleviation interventions aimed at uplifting women economically.

She said the government is committed to continue investing in policies and programs that promote gender equality including access to education and health care and economic opportunities.

In her docket as minister of lands, Nabakooba promised the flood victims that the government would buy them land for permanent settlement as per their request if they avail land where floods cannot reach.

“Verify that the land is available and make lists which I can take to the prime minister which we shall later present to the president,” Ms Nabakooba said.

Anne Mary Tumwine, Ntoroko District Woman Member of Parliament, thanked the government for extending support to Kanara by putting up a health centre.

She however said they lack the necessary equipment and water to enable expectant mothers to deliver from this facility.

“The water is seven kilometres away from this health facility. We ask the government to extend water to this health centre,” she said.

She also asked the government to build staff houses for the health workers at this facility saying they move long distances which puts the lives of patients at risk.

Like other leaders, Gerald Rwemulikya, Ntoroko County MP, said his area needs affirmative action in the form of roads, health centres, and water.

On the issue of fishing guidelines on the lake, he asked the government to give them the recommended fishing gear or provide them the gear on credit for fishers to purchase.

Rwemulikya also asked the lands minister to give them the opportunity and the government to buy land titles for the landlords to exercise full rights on their land as has been the case in other areas.

Similarly, the chairperson Ntoroko Women’s Council Mercy Betty Tembe said the district is prone to disasters and requested a special grant to solve the challenges people are facing.

She said they have 89 women groups that have been mobilised to benefit from poverty alleviation programs such as UWEP and have received over Shs500 million so far.

She however expressed the fear of women in the fishing business whose fishing gears were confiscated during the enforcement crackdown on the lake.

“When you take the inappropriate fishing nets, provide them with the good ones or give them on subsidized rates,” Ms Tembe said.

Ntoroko District was first hit by disastrous floods in 2019 after the rising water levels of Lake Albert, submerging different sub-counties including Kanara, Butungama, and Kamuga among others.

Floods displaced people who have since been staying in camps and some under colds after waters submerged their houses and major service centre facilities such as schools.

The tents that were provided by the Red Cross and other organisations have been shattered and now children are studying under the trees.

