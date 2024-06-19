The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has dropped 15 Parliamentary Committee Chairpersons, including prominent figures like Moses Magogo, Mwine Mpaka, and Norah Bigirwa. The decision comes after a directive from the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting chaired by President Yoweri Museveni at State House Entebbe.

The changes aim to address widespread corruption concerns within the parliamentary committees. The Government Chief Whip, Denis Hamson Obua, has called for new applicants to fill the positions.

Moses Magogo, who chaired the ICT and National Guidance Committee, and Mwine Mpaka, who headed the Committee on Trade, Industry, and Tourism, are among those dropped. Jesca Ababiku, who led the Presidential Affairs Committee, has also been removed from her position.

Robina Rwakoojo and Yusuf Mutembuli, who chaired the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, have been dropped, along with Emmanuel Otaala and Nathan Igeme Nabeta, who chaired the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources. John Teira, who chaired the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, has also been removed from his position.

New appointments include Boniface Okot as Vice Chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Industry, and Tourism, and Tonny Ayoo, who retains his position as Vice Chairperson of the ICT and National Guidance Committee. Rosemary Nyakikongoro has been appointed Chairperson of the Committee on Gender, Labour, and Social Development, with Sowedi Kintanywa as her deputy.

Catherine Lamwaka has taken over as Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, with Fred Opolot as her deputy. Linda Agnes Auma has been appointed Chairperson of the Agriculture Committee, with Hope Grania Nakazibwe as her deputy.

The changes affect various committees, including the Health Committee, where Dr. Charles Ayume was dropped as Chairperson, and the Education Committee, where John Ntamuhira Twesigye was removed from his position. The Foreign Affairs Committee has a new chairperson, Catherine Lamwaka, after Norah Bigirwa was dropped, and the Agriculture Committee is now led by Linda Agnes Auma, following the removal of Janet Okori-Moe.

Some members, like Dan Kimosho and Amos Kankunda, have retained their positions as Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of the Physical Infrastructure Committee and Finance Committee, respectively.

The move signals a significant overhaul of the parliamentary committees, aiming to address corruption and improve governance.

