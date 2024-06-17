KAMPALA, UGANDA – The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has justified the ongoing demolition exercise at the Lubigi Wetland System, despite public uproar and attempts by some politicians to incite the public against the operation.

“The restoration exercise is a critical step towards preserving the Lubigi Wetland System, which is a vital water catchment area for Kampala City and neighboring districts. We cannot allow illegal activities to degrade the environment and put the lives of citizens at risk,” said NEMA. “We had issued restoration orders to all encroachers in 2021, giving them 21 days to vacate the wetland, remove dumped materials, restore the degraded area to its original state, and demolish illegal structures.”

The exercise, which entered its third week today, aims to remove illegal structures, gardens, and settlements that have encroached on the wetland, posing a threat to the environment and the city’s water catchment area. The wetland system serves as a critical water catchment area for the central region and is a major source of water for the water-stressed areas of the cattle corridor in Central Uganda.

NEMA emphasized that the restoration exercise is being carried out in accordance with the National Environment Act, 2019, and the attendant regulations, which prohibit activities that degrade the environment. The authority warned that failure to comply will result in the restoration exercise being carried out at the expense of the encroachers, without further notice, and may recover the expenses incurred as a civil debt in court.

The operation has so far been carried out peacefully, with law enforcement personnel ensuring safe evacuation of property and persons, without any reported injuries or physical confrontations. NEMA urged the public to support the restoration exercise, which is critical for flood regulation, pollution control, and habitat conservation, including the national bird, the Grey Crowned Crane.

The exercise is a joint effort between government agencies, including the Ministry of Water and Environment, Kampala Capital City Authority, Uganda Police Force, Uganda People’s Defense Forces, Wakiso District Local Government, Office of the President, Ministry of Works and Transport, and Uganda National Roads Authority.

