KAMPALA –NCBA Bank has teed off its 2024 Golf Series, a prestigious tournament that brings together golf enthusiasts from East Africa. The event, launched on May 24, coincided with World Environment Day, highlighting the bank’s commitment to sustainability.

The golf series, now in its fourth edition, will be held across various golf clubs in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda. This year’s tournament has expanded to include Jinja Club, in addition to Uganda Golf Club and Entebbe Club.

NCBA Bank’s Chief Executive, Mark Muyobo, emphasized the bank’s dedication to supporting golf development and sustainability initiatives.

“Today, we plant 200 trees on this golf course as a testament to our commitment to sustainability. Tree planting is integral to combating climate change and preserving our natural ecosystems. Our tree-growing activities yield tangible and lasting benefits, including carbon sequestration, employee engagement, and community empowerment,” Mr. Muyobo said.

Mr. Muyobo challenged Ugandan golfers to reflect on the challenges posed by climate change, identify and implement solutions that protect and restore nature.

The bank has pledged to plant 33 hectares of trees, aligning with the government’s National Development Plan (NDP) III, which aims to restore 24% of Uganda’s forest cover by 2040. The initiative is part of NCBA Bank’s “Change the Story” sustainability framework, which focuses on minimizing the bank’s environmental impact.

Environmental conservation experts have lauded NCBA Bank’s sustainability efforts, noting that tree planting is crucial in combating climate change and preserving natural ecosystems.

The 2024 NCBA Golf Series promises to be an exciting and environmentally conscious event, solidifying NCBA Bank’s position as a leader in sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship.

“Today, we celebrate greatness. Our unwavering commitment to supporting golf stems from our belief in greatness, and that belief inspires everything we do including helping our customers achieve their financial goals. Our aim is to provide customers with exceptional financial services that enable them to save, invest and grow their wealth. We encourage all participants to continue pursuing greatness as we journey through this exciting Series,” said Muyobo.

The tournament has attracted a diverse range of participants, including professional golfers, amateurs, and corporate teams. The event will culminate in a grand finale in Kampala, with winners receiving prizes and recognition.

As the golf series gets underway, NCBA Bank’s sustainability efforts are expected to take center stage, inspiring participants and spectators alike to embrace environmental conservation.

