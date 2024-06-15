KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Leadership Academy, a renowned organization dedicated to developing leadership skills, is hosting its 208th session on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The webinar, themed “Leadership and Executive Presence,” will focus on the importance of body language in building executive presence and effective leadership.

Prof. Waswa Balunywa, PhD, a distinguished leadership expert, will be the key speaker. He will share insights on how leaders can utilize body language to communicate, inspire, and motivate others to achieve their goals and those of the organization.

The webinar will also feature a video on Thomas Edison, one of the world’s greatest inventors, and a presentation on the art of presentation. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the speaker during the Q&A session.

The Leadership Academy has been organizing these training sessions for several years, with Prof. Balunywa consistently serving as the key speaker. The sessions aim to build leadership capacity and provide insights into emerging technologies and leadership strategies.

To join the webinar, participants can use the quick invitation link or login credentials provided. The session will start at 6:30 am EAT and end at 8:00 am EAT.

For more information, visit the Leadership Academy’s website or Prof. Balunywa’s YouTube channel.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

