KAMPALA, UGANDA – Kiira Motors Corporation has launched its latest electric bus model, the 2024 8-Meter Kayoola EVS, in a significant stride towards sustainable transportation in Africa.

“The convoy of 8 buses caused a stir as they weaved through traffic from Luwero to Kawempe, across the Northern Bypass for a brief stopover at the Kisaasi roundabout before proceeding to Bweyogerere and finally to Jinja, covering a distance of 236 kilometres,” said Prof. Sandy Stevens Tickodri-Togboa, Kiira Motors’ Executive Chairman.

“We’re proud to be contributing to Uganda’s push towards becoming a net source of e-Mobility Solutions in Africa,” he added.

Prof. Tickodri-Togboa emphasized the need for sustainable transportation solutions, especially in Kampala, where air pollution is a significant concern. “Following World Environment Day, we are reminded that more Ugandan public and private sector players need to embrace environmentally sustainable means of mass transit for the good of the environment, with solutions like the Kiira Motors portfolio of products.”

“We are in the process of onboarding several partners with whom we shall work to ensure that a robust charging network is established across the country in line with the National E-Mobility Strategy for a seamless electric vehicle ownership experience,” said Eng. Ian John Kavuma, Kiira Motors’ Quality Inspection and Testing Manager.

The 2024 8-Meter Kayoola EVS boasts a 200-kilometer range, 56-passenger capacity, and modern amenities like infotainment systems, CCTV cameras, and Wi-Fi.

The 2024 Kayoola EVS model comes in various lengths and capacities, offering flexible solutions for urban transportation needs.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

