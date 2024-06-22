KYANKWAZI — The Judiciary has launched the Small Claims Procedure (SCP) in Kyankwazi and Bbaale, aimed at providing a faster and more efficient way of resolving commercial disputes.

The SCP was launched in Kyankwazi on 19th June and in Bbaale on 20th June, marking a significant milestone in the Judiciary’s efforts to improve access to justice and promote commercial development in the country.

The launch in Kyankwazi was presided over by Judge Karemani Jameson, representing the Registrar of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in the Judiciary. The event was attended by local leaders, representatives from the Buganda Kingdom, and members of the Justice, Law and Order Sector (JLOS) fraternity.

Judge Karemani Jameson emphasized the importance of bringing the right evidence to court and announced plans to establish another court in Butemba. His Lordship also requested the Resident District Commissioner(RDC) to create space on local radio for judicial officers to sensitize the public about the SCP.

The RDC, Ms. Kyankwanzi Ruth Kabaale, urged participants to be trustworthy and return borrowed money faithfully, and encouraged the use of the SCP to promote harmony in the community.

In Bbaale, the launch was attended by the Deputy Saza Chief, Mr. Mugerwa Patrick and the Chief Magistrate of Kayunga HW Nambooze Joy who thanked the Judiciary for introducing the SCP. She urged participants to embrace the procedure and refrain from engaging in illegal activities.

The LC 3 Chairperson requested the Judiciary to conduct more sensitization programs to popularize the procedure, while the Assistant Registrar in charge of SCP, HW Mastula Mulondo, encouraged participants to always write agreements when lending money, as this will serve as evidence in court.

Chief Magistrate Namboozo Joy explained the four forms of ADR, including SCP, Mediation, Plea Bargain, and Community Service, and encouraged participants to use them to expedite their cases. She also announced that the Bbaale court now has a substantive magistrate, and residents should bring their matters to court.

The launch of the SCP in Kyankwazi and Bbaale is expected to improve access to justice and promote commercial development in the area.

