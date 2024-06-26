NAIROBI/KAMPALA – Kenyans protesting against proposed tax hikes on Tuesday set Uganda House in Nairobi on fire.

Uganda House is a newly refurbished Commercial Building located on Kenyatta Avenue in the Nairobi Central Business District.

Bagiire Vincent Waiswa – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Uganda noted that the 6-floor Uganda House building which was slated for reopening this Friday 28th June, 2024 has been undergoing renovations and was only occupied by commercial tenants on the ground floor.

“The other floors, including, the Third Floor which previously housed the Consular Office, had been vacated to allow for renovations.”

He, however, commended the Nairobi Fire Department for their swiftness in putting out the fire.

“While there is extensive damage to the property, we are grateful that there are no reported fatalities or serious injuries that have been identified so far. It is also important to note that none of the Diplomatic or Consular staff were in the building at the time the fire broke out.”

Bagiire noted that Uganda’s relations with the Government of Kenya remain solid.

“We support peaceful demonstrations as a democratic right but we condemn in the strongest terms, violence that leads to destruction of property and loss of lives.”

The controversial finance bill has unleashed widespread protests movement vowing for “7 Days of Rage.” Last week, the government scrapped some tax increases, including a proposed 16% value-added tax on bread along with taxes on motor vehicles, vegetable oil and mobile money transfers. But the concessions have not been enough to quell protests amid the rising cost of living.

