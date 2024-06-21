KAMPALA – The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi has appointed Mr. Gerald Paul Kasaato as the substantive Deputy Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Uganda.

The revelation was made by Dr. Peter Kimbowa, NSSF Board Chairman, saying that his appointment follows a recommendation from the NSSF Board of Directors after a rigorous recruitment process.

Gerald has been the Ag. Deputy Managing Director since August 2023, and Chief Investments Officer since April 2014. He joined the Fund in July 2011 as Portfolio Manager, Equities.

He previously worked as Finance and Investment Manager (National Housing and Construction Company) and served as Manager Investment and Treasury (NIC) as well as fulfilling similar roles in various entities in the UK.

Gerald is a CFA Charter holder, a Chartered Accountant of the UK, a Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute of the UK, and a Certified Public Accountant of Uganda. He is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School (USA).

He holds an MBA in Finance from Exeter University in the UK, a Master of Science Degree in International Finance and Investments from the London Southbank University in the UK, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Oxford Brookes University in the UK, and a Bachelor of Laws Degree (LLB) from Nottingham Trent University in the UK.

He has undertaken executive trainings at University of Pennsylvania (USA) and the London Business School in the UK.

