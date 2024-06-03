KAMPALA, UGANDA — The family of former Attorney General Dr. Kiddu Makubuya has dismissed reports that the renowned legal expert has passed away, confirming that he is still alive but critically ill.

Speaking to PML Daily on Monday evening, a family member who preferred anonymity said, “We want to assure the public that Dr. Makubuya is still with us, although he is battling for his life. We understand that rumors of his demise have been circulating, but we urge everyone to ignore them and instead pray for his recovery.”

Dr. Kiddu Makubuya is a seasoned lawyer and jurist who served as Uganda’s Attorney General from 2005 to 2011. During his tenure, he played a crucial role in shaping the country’s legal framework and was instrumental in the development of several key pieces of legislation.

Before his appointment as Attorney General, Dr. Makubuya had a distinguished career in academia, serving as a lecturer and dean at Makerere University’s Law School. He also practiced law privately and was a prominent advocate for human rights and the rule of law.

Dr. Makubuya holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere University, a Master of Laws degree from the University of London, and a Ph.D. in Law from the University of Edinburgh. He is a respected author and has published several books and articles on various legal topics.

The family has requested privacy during this challenging time and appreciates the public’s understanding and support.

“We appreciate the concern and sympathy from the public, but we request privacy as we focus on Dr. Makubuya’s recovery,” the family member said.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

