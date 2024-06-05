KAMPALA – Former Tourism Minister Mr. Daudi Migereko has praised the meticulous and successful organization of the 8th edition of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2024, East Africa’s premier tourism event.

The highly anticipated event, which took place from May 23rd to May 25th, 2024, was held under the theme “Responsible Tourism” and was hosted by the Uganda Tourism Board, led by Lilly Ajarova, the Chief Executive Officer.

In an e-mail to industry players, Mr. Migereko, who also doubles as Chair-Emeritus of the UTB, praised the excellent facilities provided by the Speke Resort Convention Centre, and commended the National Organising Committee, the Ministry of Tourism leadership, UTB Board and Management, sister agencies and the private sector for the efforts and teamwork.

“POATE 2024 has been a great success,” he wrote.

“Obviously, government support in form of timely release of required funds and the new Convention center and facilities at Munyonyo played a major role and turned POATE 2024 into a world tourism event we are all proud of, “he wrote.

The newly inaugurated Speke Resort Convention Centre, Munyonyo, offered a premier venue for the event, boasting state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional services. The centre’s spacious exhibition halls, modern conference rooms, and luxurious accommodation options ensured a seamless and successful event.

The 2024 edition of POATE featured a range of activities, including exhibitions, workshops, and familiarization trips (Fam Trips). The exhibitions showcased the best of Uganda’s tourism offerings, including national parks, game reserves, cultural heritage sites, and local crafts. The workshops and seminars provided a platform for industry experts to share knowledge and best practices on responsible tourism, sustainable development, and cultural heritage conservation.

According to Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Minister Tom Butime, the government is committed to supporting the tourism industry and promoting responsible tourism practices.

