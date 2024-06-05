KAMPALA – The Eastern Africa Grain Council (EAGC) announced the launch of the 12th Annual Agribusiness Expo during a press conference on Wednesday at Serena Hotel in Kampala. The expo is scheduled for June 28-29, 2024, at the Kihonda Demonstration Centre in Masindi District, Uganda.

The event aims to promote sustainable food systems and climate-smart agriculture, bringing together stakeholders from agribusiness, finance, and manufacturing sectors. Under the theme “Promoting sustainable food systems and climate-smart agriculture for inclusive trade and wealth creation,” the expo will feature crop demonstrations, livestock displays, machinery exhibitions, and business-to-business meetings.

Over 3,000 farmers and stakeholders are expected to attend, benefiting from capacity building, training sessions, and policy discussions. Gerald Masila, Executive Director of EAGC, emphasized Uganda’s potential as a surplus food producer and the need to strengthen food systems and address aflatoxin contamination to maintain regional and international market access.

“As EAGC continues to facilitate grain trade in the region, we are committed to working with the government to open regional markets for Uganda’s exports. Strengthening the food systems in Uganda are essential for achieving sustenance quickly.” – Gerald Masila, Executive Director, EAGC

Cosmos Byaruhanga, LCV Chairperson of Masindi District Local Government, appreciated EAGC for hosting the Expo in Masindi. “The expo complements our efforts to position Masindi District in the East African Markets and beyond. As an Agricultural District that thrives on food and livestock production and being the largest maize producing district in the country producing approximately 21,000 metric tons annually, this event is a significant opportunity for us.” – Cosmos Byaruhanga, LCV Chairperson, Masindi District Local Government

Emmanuel Asiimwe, Country Director for Uganda, highlighted the expo’s role in knowledge exchange and increased production. “This year, we have expanded our reach by attracting farmers from regions such as the Bunyoro-Kitara subregion, West Nile, Teso, Acholi, and Lango subregion. We aim to improve the food systems and ensure greater productivity and sustainability across these regions.” – Emmanuel Asiimwe, Country Director, Uganda

A sales manager from Mas Corporation, an exhibitor at the expo, praised the event’s impact on their business. “The experience has been incredible for our company. The event has grown and improved each year, and I eagerly anticipate this year’s expo. We have created networks that have transitioned into customers, and our visibility has been significantly amplified thanks to the platform provided by EAGC. For us, it goes beyond profit-making; it’s also about our positive impact on smallholder farmers who come to learn.” – Sales Manager, Mas Corporation

The expo is expected to contribute significantly to Uganda’s agricultural sector, fostering sustainable food systems, climate-resilient agriculture, and inclusive trade.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Related