KAMPALA – Study on the Covid-19 vaccine uptake has strongly recommended comprehensive education campaigns for future multiple vaccine rollouts to ensure the public is well-informed about different vaccine options.

When Covid-19 hit the world, Ugandan Government with the help of International communities rolled out five Covid-19 vaccines; Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Sinovac to boost immunity of the citizens in the fight against the virus.

However, the 2022-23 study by Makerere University Research and Innovation Fund shows that the rollout of multiple vaccines for one particular disease led to persistent misconceptions and mistrust held by the healthcare providers who are meant to vaccinate themselves as well as the population.

The study “Multiple Vaccine Roll Out in Uganda: Lessons from Covid-19 to Inform Policy and Better Program Design” also suggests that there is a need for targeted educational campaigns to improve public awareness and knowledge about vaccination guidelines, for instance, recommended vaccination age for a given vaccine.

“This could ensure better compliance and uptake in future vaccine roll-outs for other diseases.”

Authored by experts including Dr. Allen Kabagenyi, Prof. Peter Waiswa, Ronald Wasswa, Julius Sseninde, and Vincent Kayemba sotoseg, the study sought to explore the process of issuance, adherence to guidelines and the facilitators to the multiple COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Uganda.

It also sought to examine the availability and preparedness of the health workers to rolling out the multiple vaccines in the study districts i.e Adjumani, Hoima, Kampala, and Namayingo, but also to assess the uptake and perceived hindrances to the issuance of the multiple vaccines in the country and explore COVID-19 rollout and its effect on the implementation of routine vaccination.

In Uganda, a total of 119,915 cases of COVID-19; 3,012 deaths and a cumulative number of 95,578 recoveries were recorded as of September 3rd, 2021 with all the new cases attributed mainly to community transmission.

With its effort to curb the virus, the government of Uganda has so far through the COVAX scheme received donations totaling to 2,000,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines and over 300,000 doses of Sinovac. Currently, the country has administered 1,376,986 vaccine doses as of September 3rd, 2021 contributing a very small proportion compared to the population that is supposed to be vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health issued several guidelines on the logistics required for vaccination. These guidelines included the availability of injection syringes and protective gloves for COVID-19 vaccination, the availability of masks or personal protective equipment for vaccinators and team members, the utilization of bags or safety boxes for waste management, adherence to protocols for hand hygiene and injection site cleaning, the registration of vaccinated individuals for record-keeping, the issuance of vaccination cards, and the utilization of media channels or banners for vaccination promotion.

However, data shows that respondents, especially, Kampala only 35.6% of respondents reported having observed complete adherence to all the guidelines.

Study says that some respondents still believe that COVID-19 vaccines are not safe, that vaccination should be reserved for high-risk individuals, and that those who have recovered from COVID-19 do not need further vaccination.

“The highest negative perceptions about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines were found among respondents in Kampala, with 13.6% expressing this concern. In Namayingo, 47.1% of respondents believed they could not contract COVID-19 after being vaccinated. The idea that vaccination should be limited to high-risk individuals was most prevalent in Adjumani and Kampala, with 38.1% and 34.2% of respondents, respectively, holding this view. Similarly, the belief that recovered COVID-19 patients do not require further vaccination was most common in Adjumani and Kampala, where 26.7% and 26.5% of respondents, respectively, shared this opinion.”

“This study found that nearly 5 out of 10 responses of respondents who would not recommend their children to be vaccinated against COVID-19 cited safety concerns as the reason,” Makerere University’s Dr. Allen Kabagenyi told the press.

Key Findings

14% of responses (Kampala) in agreement that Covid-19 vaccine was not safe.

47% of responses (Namayingo) in belief that Covid-19 infection is not possible after vaccination.

38% of responses (Adjumani) agreeing that Covid-19 vaccination should be reserved for high-risk individuals.

27% of responses (Adjumani and Kampala) agreeing that recovered Covid-19 patients need no further vaccination.

Also, the study found that healthcare workers perceived misconceptions and knowledge gaps, inadequate knowledge and awareness about vaccines, misconceptions and fears among the population and engagement of political leaders and champions

According to Dr. Kabagenyi, a number of people who reported to have been vaccinated still held on to some misconceptions and were unwilling to recommend others to be vaccinated.

“It is possible that they received the vaccine following the directive to have all vaccinated in the country prior to opening up/lifting the lockdown.”

The study shows that healthcare providers were not given adequate training to appreciate the purpose of the different vaccines that had been rolled out in the country.

“Many struggled to recommend to the population to receive the vaccines accordingly.”

KEY STUDY TAKEAWAYS

Awareness and Education: The study findings on knowledge about multiple Covid-19 vaccines highlight the importance of public awareness and education about vaccines.

“Many respondents only knew about one type of COVID-19 vaccine, indicating a need for broader dissemination of information on all available vaccines.”

Addressing Myths and Misconceptions: The persistence of negative perceptions about COVID-19 vaccines highlights the need for comprehensive public education campaigns.

Targeted Communication Strategies: Different regions exhibited varying levels of vaccine misconceptions. For instance, concerns about vaccine safety were highest in Kampala, while fears about contracting COVID-19 post-vaccination were prevalent in Namayingo. Tailoring communication strategies to address specific regional concerns can enhance the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns.

Improving Adherence to Vaccination Guidelines: The study noted discrepancies in adherence to vaccination guidelines, particularly in Kampala. Ensuring strict adherence to vaccination protocols, including the availability of necessary supplies and protective equipment, can bolster public trust in the vaccination process.

Enhancing Access and Logistics: The availability of vaccines and related logistics (e.g., syringes, gloves, masks) is crucial. Inconsistent access to these resources, as observed in some regions, can hinder vaccination efforts. Strengthening supply chains and ensuring timely access to vaccination resources is essential.

Focus on Vulnerable Populations: The perception that vaccination should be reserved for high-risk individuals suggests a need for broader public health messaging that emphasizes the importance of vaccination for all eligible groups, not just the high-risk ones.

Post-Recovery Vaccination Messaging: The belief that recovered COVID-19 patients do not need further vaccination was prevalent. Public health messages should clearly communicate the benefits of vaccination even for those who have recovered from the disease to ensure comprehensive coverage.

