KAMPALA, UGANDA – C-Care Uganda’s commitment to sustainability has earned them the Excellence Award for Sustainability in the Caring Life Family Award-Africa. The “One Life, One Tree” initiative, which plants a tree for every baby born at C-Care, has made a significant impact, with 2323 trees planted to date.

“We are proud to have been recognized for our efforts in sustainability,” said Azhar Sundhoo, Group CEO of C-Care. “Our ‘One Life, One Tree’ initiative is a testament to our commitment to being a responsible brand that cares for our community and our planet.”

The award recognizes hospitals in Africa for innovative projects that improve sustainability, cost efficiency, patient experience, quality, and safety. C-Care received the award from Caring Life Award in Cairo, Egypt last week.

“We are grateful to our dedicated team, mothers, and partners who have supported this initiative,” said Sundhoo. “We aim to extend this opportunity to mothers across Uganda, allowing them to deliver at our facilities and plant a tree as a symbol of their special moment.”

Dr. Miriam Mutero Musinga, General Manager of C-Care IHK, emphasized the importance of sustainability in the face of climate change. “We launched the ‘One Life, One Tree’ initiative as part of our Environment Social and Governance agenda to make Uganda a better place to live,” she said.

Dr. Musinga called upon other entities in the corporate world to participate in sustainability community initiatives, saying, “Let us work together to conserve our environment and make Uganda and the larger world a better place to live.”

Maria Teddy Auma, Program Officer with Tree Adoption Uganda said the goal of the initiative is to map and track every tree planted using GPS devices. This, she said, allows for monitoring the progress of each tree and accountability for every tree planted over the years.

“Thirty years from now, every child who planted a tree will be able to say, ‘I planted this tree in this part of Uganda, and this is how it looks now.’ We congratulate C-Care Uganda on their commitment to sustainability and thank them for their dedication to this initiative,” Auma said.

