MUKONO – Police in Mukono have in custody a 30-year-old Musimenta Ruth for allegedly stabbing husband Nsubuga James to death.

The incident happened on the night of 17th – 18th May 2024, at their marital home in Katikamu village, Mpoma Parish, Nama sub-county in Mukono district, Police say.

“The male victim was stabbed by his wife around the neck area, during his sleep, that led to his death. The suspect kept the body of the deceased in the bedroom for 2 days, till the 19.05.2024, when it was recovered by police,” said Fred Enanga, Police Spokesperson in a statement.

“The CI task team picked intelligence, indicating how the suspect was arranging to bury the body in a shallow grave, near the toilet. The killer weapon of a knife was recovered. Two army shoes and a toy pistol, that belonged to the deceased, were also recovered from the house,” he added.

He noted that upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to killing her husband, in a pre-meditated manner, after she picked the knife and hid it in the bedroom.

Police condemned such acts of violence and brutality within domestic settings. The tragic incident, brought an end to an abusive relationship between the couple.

