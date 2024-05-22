KAMPALA, UGANDA – Dr. Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, has been announced as a panelist at the upcoming Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo. The expo, themed “Tourism for Tomorrow: The Impact of AI on Travel and Tourism,” will take place at the Speke Convention Center in Munyonyo from May 23-25, 2024.

Dr. Muganga will speak during a session hosted in Albert Hall, where he will share his insights on the impact of artificial intelligence on the tourism industry.

The session is expected to be a highlight of the expo, which aims to explore the future of tourism in the face of technological advancements.

The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo is a premier event in the region, attracting industry professionals, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the continent. This year’s theme is particularly relevant, as the tourism industry grapples with the challenges and opportunities presented by AI and other emerging technologies.

The expo is open to the public, with entrance fees set at UGX 10,000 per day. Industry professionals, students, and anyone interested in the future of tourism are encouraged to attend and engage with experts in the field.

POATE is an annual tourism and travel trade show organized by the Uganda Tourism Board. For the eighth time, Uganda’s doors will be open to 70 hosted buyers, over 5,000 trade visitors, and consumers during the three-day expo in the heart of Kampala.

Both Leisure and MICE tourism will blend seamlessly, with a direction skewed towards global emerging trends.

