KAMPALA, UGANDA – Victoria University has announced a groundbreaking partnership with three esteemed global institutions including Business and Hotel Management School (BHMS) in Switzerland, Robert Gordon University and York St. John University both located in the United Kingdom.

This landmark partnership, announced on Friday May 17 will offer students a unique opportunity to earn dual and triple degrees in just three years, providing a competitive edge in the global job market.

“We are thrilled to announce a game-changing partnership with Business and Hotel Management School (BHMS) in Switzerland, Robert Gordon University, and York St. John University in the UK. Unleash your potential with our dual and triple degree pathways in: Hotel and Hospitality Management, Global Business Management, Culinary Arts, International Hospitality Management, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Global Marketing,” said Dr. Lawrence Muganga, Vice Chancellor of Victoria University.

This partnership will provide students with access to a range of academic programs, including hotel and hospitality management, global business management, culinary arts, international hospitality management, innovation and entrepreneurship, and global marketing.

Additionally, students will benefit from exclusive opportunities such as student exchange programs, guaranteed internships in Europe or the UK, and job placements in Switzerland, providing a truly global education experience.

He said the partnership is set to commence in the upcoming academic year and is open to students from all over the world.

Interested students can apply through the Victoria University website, Dr. Muganga said.

