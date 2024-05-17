KAMPALA, UGANDA – Victoria University has forged a strategic partnership with India’s Ganpat University to enhance academic excellence and expand international collaboration.

The partnership, announced by Victoria University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga, aims to provide students with world-class education and cross-cultural learning experiences in the field of pharmaceuticals.

“Ganpat University and Victoria University are introducing joint programs, student exchanges, and global practical training at the Ganpat’s Pharmaceutical Plant in India alongside research opportunities,” Dr. Muganga said in a statement.

Ganpat University, established in 2005, is a renowned institution with a strong reputation for delivering high-quality postgraduate and research-level programs. Its partnership with Victoria University Australia and other international institutions has further solidified its global standing.

The collaboration comes on the heels of Victoria University’s accreditation by the National Council for Higher Education to offer the Bachelor of Pharmacy program, following a rigorous evaluation process and the establishment of an advanced pharmacy laboratory.

“Our objective is to deliver world-class education within our borders, reducing the financial burden of seeking it overseas. Those interested in the program can now enrich their education with our premier pharmacy program while exploring exciting opportunities abroad,” Dr. Muganga said.

The Ganpat University delegation was led by Dr. Remi Mitra, Chief Relations Officer. The partnership is expected to elevate the standard of education and provide students with exciting opportunities for international exposure.

“Victoria University welcomes the collaboration, which brings joint programs, student exchanges, and global practical training for our students at the Ganpat University Pharmaceutical plant, and research opportunities. Elevate your education with our top-notch Pharmacy program and explore exciting opportunities abroad,” the university said.

By fostering international collaboration and academic excellence, Victoria University continues to cement its position as a leading institution of higher learning in the region.

