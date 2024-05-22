KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has announced the appointment of Robert Kalumba as its new Public and Corporate Affairs Manager.

Kalumba, a seasoned communications expert, will head the authority’s communications department, with Ibrahim Bbosa serving as his deputy.

Kalumba brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously worked as a journalist and columnist at Daily Monitor and as a publicist for the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

He has also worked in the private sector, moonlighting with SMS Media, a bulk short-messaging firm.

At KCCA, Kalumba was appointed by the authority’s first executive director, Jennifer Musisi, and later worked under Peter Kaujju, now at Umeme.

During his time at KCCA, Kalumba was instrumental in defending the authority’s policies and initiatives.

In his new role at URA, Kalumba will be responsible for leading the communications department and promoting the authority’s mission and values.

Kalumba’s appointment is seen as a strategic move by URA to enhance its communications and public relations efforts, and to promote a positive image of the authority among stakeholders and the general public.

