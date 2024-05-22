KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has launched a joint operation with the Uganda Traffic Police and the Military to crack down on vehicles misusing duty-free exemptions.

The two-week operation, which commenced recently, has already yielded significant results, with over UGX 129 million collected in penalties and 13 vehicles forwarded to customs warehouses to pay taxes and register.

According to URA enforcement officer John Olowo, a total of 125 motor vehicles were impounded, including 78 foreign-registered vehicles and 47 with red number plates, indicating abuse of duty-free exemptions. Many of these vehicles are owned by Ugandans or foreigners residing in Uganda, particularly South Sudanese nationals.

URA Spokesperson Ibrahim Bbossa emphasized the authority’s commitment to combating this vice, stating that continuous driving of non-authorized vehicles on the road affects the taxes URA collects for improved service delivery.

Bbossa urged persons with foreign registered number plates to adhere to EAC customs processes and legislation for importation of foreign registered vehicles or follow the registration process and acquire Ugandan number plates.

The operation is projected to generate over UGX 500 million in revenue for URA, a significant boost to the authority’s efforts to meet its revenue targets for the financial year.

By cracking down on duty-free abuse, URA aims to ensure that every Ugandan pays their fair share of revenue, promoting improved service delivery and economic growth.”

