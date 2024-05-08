KAMPALA — UNICAF University and the Ntare School Old Boys Association (NSOBA) have signed a partnership agreement to offer NSOBA members access to high-quality education at a reduced price. The partnership was signed on Tuesday afternoon at the UNICAF coordination center in Ntinda, Uganda.

“This partnership will provide opportunities for NSOBA members to advance their education and careers without breaking the bank. We are committed to making high-quality education accessible to everyone,” said Moses Turyagumanawe, Marketing Manager at UNICAF Uganda.

Under this partnership, NSOBA members will be able to pursue various programs at UNICAF University, including bachelor’s and master’s degrees in fields such as computing, law, business administration, and more. UNICAF University offers a flexible and affordable way to attain education, with a module-based learning system and flexible payment options. Students can log in to their portal at any time and control their pace of study, allowing them to finish their program in less than the standard two years or take more time if needed, without any penalties.

“We believe that education is key to unlocking potential, and we are excited to offer NSOBA members a chance to upgrade their skills and knowledge at an affordable cost,” Turyagumanawe added. “By partnering with internationally recognized universities, Unicaf provides access to high-quality education at a fraction of the cost. The platform is affordable, with flexible payment options and module-based learning. This allows students to plan their time and pace their studies according to their needs.”

Mr. Apollo Kashanku, Chairperson of NSOBA, emphasized the importance of education in achieving academic excellence — commending Unicaf University for the valuable opportunity offered to the association.

“As an old boys association, our fundamental focus is on education. Therefore, we prioritize furthering our members’ education, which is the core of our association. We believe that partnering with Unicaf University offers great value to our members at an affordable price, and we’re delighted to associate with them,” said Kashaka.

Mr. Sual Rwampororo, the headteacher Ntare School said the partnership with UNICAF University is a great opportunity for old students to access high-quality education at an affordable cost.”

“We believe that education is a lifelong journey, and we are committed to supporting old students in their pursuit of knowledge,” said Mr. Rwampororo.

UNICAF University is a pan-African, independent, and internationally recognized university that combines the best elements of online learning to offer high-quality academic qualifications. With physical universities in Malawi and Zambia, and coordination centers in several African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Mozambique, and Nigeria, UNICAF University has become a popular choice for students seeking affordable and flexible education.

