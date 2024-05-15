Kampala, Uganda – A recent analysis of website traffic has revealed the most visited news websites in Uganda, with Daily Monitor emerging as the clear leader. According to data from SimilarWeb, a website traffic analysis tool, Daily Monitor received an impressive 14.4 million visits in the past month, solidifying its position as the most popular news website in Uganda.

The ranking, which takes into account factors such as page views, unique visitors, and bounce rate, saw Nile Post come in second with 4.89 million visits, followed by PML Daily with 3.59 million visits. New Vision, Uganda’s oldest newspaper, received 3.16 million visits, while Chimp Reports came in fifth with 1.59 visits.

Other notable news websites included URN, Independent, UG Standard, Daily Express, Kikuubo Lane, The Observer, SoftPower News, and KampalaReport, all of which received significant traffic in the past month.

“The rise of online news websites in Uganda is a testament to the growing demand for digital content,” said a media analyst. “News websites are now an essential part of the media landscape, offering up-to-date news and information to a wide audience.”

The full ranking is as follows:

Daily Monitor – 14,400,000 visits Nile Post – 4,890,000 visits PML Daily – 3,590,000 visits New Vision – 3,160,000 visits Chimp Reports – 1,590,000 visits URN – 875,470 visits Independent – 834,710 visits UG Standard – 830,310 visits Daily Express – 803,450 visits Kikuubo Lane – 773,780 visits The Observer – 753,540 visits SoftPower News- 724,940 visits KampalaReport – 718,970 visits

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Related