NEW YORK, USA – In a powerful address, Peace Service Ambassador Milton Kambula urged U.S President Joe Biden, civil society leaders, and the American people to adopt the African concept of ‘Ubuntu’ (humanity towards others) to promote global peace, win-win partnerships, and respect for humanity. He made this call during the recent National Action Network (NAN) convention at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel in New York, where he shared the platform with prominent figures such as President Biden, Rev. Al Sharpton, Hon. Linda Thomas-Greenfield (U.S Ambassador to the United Nations), and Hon. Phil Murphy (Governor of New Jersey).

Kambula emphasized that ‘Ubuntu’ upholds respect for humanity and common shared values, essential for global peace and prosperity. He stressed that this concept is rooted in Africa’s rich civilization, which has long recognized the importance of community and interconnectedness. “We are all members of One Family under God… expected to live for the sake of each other through the culture of service, volunteerism, love, forgiveness, dialogue, and compassion,” Kambula said, inspiring thousands of participants at the convention and millions online.

The Peace Service Ambassador highlighted that understanding our shared origin and appreciating our connection to a higher power can help end injustices and conflicts worldwide. He noted that the lack of understanding that we all share one common origin is the root cause of injustices in America and other parts of the world. “Failure to appreciate that we all came from one spiritual God the creator and that one day we shall go back to him is the source of all the devils and the injustices that are happening here in America,” Kambula emphasized.

Kambula encouraged Americans to learn from Africa’s culture of service, sharing, and volunteerism, which can help build a more harmonious world. He emphasized that ‘Ubuntu’ means “You are because I am, and I am because you are,” underscoring the importance of recognizing our interconnectedness and promoting unity, understanding, peace, justice, and harmony.

The Peace Service Ambassador also addressed the impact of colonialism on Africa, stating that it “mis-used” Africans by imposing a colonial education model that makes them “blind, weak, and unemployed.” He emphasized that Africa’s natural inclination is to serve others and promote peace and harmony, and encouraged Americans to adopt this approach.

“We want to use this platform to reboot and build conversations around education… to understand that Africa opened up to welcome other people because African civilization maintained the understanding that everyone is part of Africa,” Kambula said. He added that Africans will always share what God has given to them and follow God’s civilization to serve and share, emphasizing that this is a valuable lesson for America and the world at large.

Kambula’s message resonated deeply with the audience, inspiring a new perspective on global unity and cooperation.

His call to embrace ‘Ubuntu’ and promote a culture of service, love, and compassion has the potential to bring about a new era of peace and harmony worldwide.

