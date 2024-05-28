KAMPALA, UGANDA – A new survey conducted by Ipsos, commissioned by WWF and the Plastic Free Foundation, reveals that an overwhelming majority of Ugandans support a global treaty to address plastic pollution. The survey, which polled 24,727 respondents in 32 countries, including Uganda, found that almost all Ugandan participants (97%) support specific rules to ensure accountability and action against single-use plastics.

The survey found that 97% of Ugandan participants believe it’s important to reduce global plastic production, a crucial step in mitigating the harmful effects of plastic pollution on the environment and human health. This overwhelming support indicates a strong desire among Ugandans to address the plastic pollution crisis, which has severe consequences on the country’s waterways, soil, and wildlife.

Furthermore, 96% of Ugandan participants believe it’s important to ban chemicals used in plastic that are hazardous to human health, wildlife, and the environment. This finding highlights the urgent need to address the harmful impact of plastic chemicals on human health and the environment.

Additionally, 93% of Ugandan participants believe it’s important to ban unnecessary single-use plastic products most likely to become plastic pollution. Single-use plastics, such as plastic bags, straws, and water bottles, are a significant contributor to plastic pollution, and banning them would significantly reduce the amount of plastic waste that ends up in the environment.

The survey also found that 96% of Ugandan participants believe it’s important to ban types of plastic that cannot be easily recycled in practice. This finding underscores the need for a more sustainable approach to plastic production and consumption, one that prioritizes recyclable and biodegradable materials.

Moreover, 96% of Ugandan participants believe it’s important to require transparent labeling on plastic products, indicating a strong desire for accountability and transparency in the plastic industry.

A significant 97% of Ugandan participants believe it’s important to require manufacturers and retailers to provide reuse and refill systems, a crucial step in reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable consumption.

Furthermore, 93% of Ugandan participants believe it’s important to require all plastic manufacturers to pay fees that cover the costs of reuse, recycling, and safe management of plastic waste.

Moreover, 89% of Ugandan participants agree that a global treaty should include rules that ensure all participating countries have access to funding, technology, and other resources to comply with the rules, significantly higher than the global average.

The survey report was released on Tuesday, May 28, at Skyz Hotel Naguru, and was attended by policymakers, civil society, and other stakeholders.

Dr. Emmanuel Otaala, Chairperson of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, emphasized the importance of individual responsibility in addressing plastic pollution.

“Each citizen has a responsibility to balance development with environmental protection. We should not solely blame the government for plastic pollution. We, as individuals, have a duty to protect our environment. NEMA oversees environmental protection, but we also have a role to play. We must recognize that our actions, such as littering, harm the environment and future generations,” Dr. Otaala said.

Ivan Twebuhimbiise, Country Director of WWF Uganda called for critical discussions and explore solutions to plastic pollution challenges.

“One of the key questions is whether we are ready to ban single-use plastics. Currently, only 9% of plastic waste is recycled. Plastics are not only used for packaging consumer goods but also for chemicals used in agriculture and livestock,” he said, adding:

“As we consider banning single-use plastics, we must also examine our own behavior, culture, and preferences. Are we ready for policy change and behavior change? What are we willing to do to address the impacts of plastic pollution on our climate, water resources, and health?”

Paul Twebaze, a research fellow at ACODE, highlighted the need for comprehensive studies to understand public opinions on plastic pollution.

“The findings of this opinion poll should be considered in light of its methodology. As researchers, we are aware of the limitations of opinion polls, particularly when conducted electronically. This method may not have reached a representative sample of the population, especially in rural and illiterate communities. In fact, the number of participants in this study in Uganda was relatively small, making it difficult to draw sweeping conclusions,” said Mr. Twebaze.

He added: “I suspect that if we were to ask most Ugandans, especially in rural areas, they would still prefer to use single-use plastics, such as polythene bags and plastic containers, over traditional packaging methods like banana leaves. We previously used these traditional methods, but convenience led us to switch to plastic bags. If a more comprehensive study were conducted, I believe it would reveal that many Ugandans still favor single-use plastics, contrary to the study’s suggestion that attitudes are shifting.”

The findings demonstrate that Ugandans are willing to take action to combat plastic pollution and support global efforts to reduce plastic waste.

