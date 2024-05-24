KAMPALA – As Uganda prepares to join the global community in celebrating World Environment Day next month, religious leaders and civil society groups are sounding the alarm over the government’s lackluster efforts in combating plastic pollution.

Caritas Uganda, a humanitarian arm of the Catholic Church, has expressed concern over the resurgence in the production and use of single-use plastic materials, commonly known as “Kaveera,” despite the passage of the National Environment Act in 2019. The Act provides for stringent measures to curb the production of dangerous single-use plastic materials under 30 microns.

Fr. Hilary Muheezangango, the Caritas National Director, noted that enforcement of the law has been lacking, leading to a resurgence in plastic pollution. “We have been making contributions to the Ministry of Water and Environment, giving our perspectives… Yet, to date, enforcement has been almost non-existent,” he said.

Fr. Muheezangango was speaking to reporters at the Caritas offices in Nsambya ahead of the Environment Day celebrations.

He called on the government to implement regulations requiring manufacturers to recycle all plastics and to compel plastic polluters to fund restoration activities. The organization is also utilizing church structures to spread the message of environmental conservation across the country.

Susan Wasubire from the Climate Action Network Uganda (CANU) added her voice to the call, urging the government to ban single-use plastics and promote reusable alternatives.

Betty Aguti, the Policy and Advocacy Specialist at Caritas, said the organization is utilizing church structures to spread the message of environmental conservation across the country. “We have structures up to diocesan levels and these are what we use to create awareness to the households on issues that affect them,” she said.

Wilbert Ikilai, Manager of Environmental Education and Advocacy at NEMA, commended Caritas for its efforts in environmental conservation, including helping with preparations for the upcoming National Environment Dialogue and engaging in school environment competition activities.

As Uganda prepares to mark World Environment Day on June 5, under the theme “Land Restoration for Climate Resilience,” President Yoweri Museveni is expected to be the Chief Guest. The celebrations will take place in Sironko district, which was chosen due to the fragility of the landscape in Elgon.

