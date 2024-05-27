KAMPALA, UGANDA – The CEO Summit Uganda, in partnership with Regenerate Africa and other stakeholders, has launched the “Only One Earth” initiative to promote sustainable business practices and combat climate change.

The campaign, launched on May 23rd, aims to empower businesses and individuals to adopt sustainable practices and reduce their environmental impact.

“In Uganda, we have witnessed heavy rains that have caused floods in the Central Business District areas like Kampala, and landslides in Eastern Uganda among other places, hence the urgency of curbing these negative effects cannot be ignored because our planet’s existence is profoundly linked to the well-being of all living things, including ourselves,” said Stephen Mukasa, Country Team Leader of CEO Summit Uganda.

The “Only One Earth” initiative is a response to the country’s experiences with climate change, including heavy rains, floods, and landslides. “We must act responsibly to protect and preserve our environment for present and future generations. The ‘Only One Earth Program’ will empower organizations and individuals with the tools and strategies needed to effectively integrate sustainable practices into their businesses,” Mukasa added.

The initiative will include a series of activities, including a 4-day program in June, which will bring together leaders from various sectors to share knowledge and best practices on sustainability. “We are happy to be part of such initiatives that complement government efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, and the Only One Earth Program perfectly aligns with our mission of accelerating Africa’s transition to a regenerative economy through the adoption of regenerative human development approaches where people, businesses, and our planet thrive in harmony,” said Charles Kabiswa, Executive Director of Regenerate Africa.

Kabiswa emphasized the importance of partnerships in driving positive change, “By building multi-sectoral strategic partnerships like the one with CEO Summit Uganda, we can practice and advocate for integrated regenerative techniques, innovations, and solutions across agriculture and food systems, climate and renewable energy solutions, public health and gender, forests and water resources, and business solutions that drive change towards a regenerative future.”

Mukasa urged business leaders and those in positions of influence to join the initiative, “As leaders in our respective fields, we have the opportunity to drive positive change and set an example for others. By embracing sustainability and environmental stewardship, we not only safeguard the health of our planet but also create a more resilient and prosperous future for all, and I urge every business leader and those in positions of influence to seize this opportunity by onboarding their organizations through the Only One Earth Program so that we join efforts toward creating a difference, not just for the sake of our businesses, but for our planet and all its inhabitants.”

