KAMPALA – Uganda Breweries Limited has announced a partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB). Through this partnership, a UGX100 million sponsorship has been committed towards the 8th edition of The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo set to happen on May 23rd-25th at Speke Resort Conventional Bureau, Munyonyo under the theme “Responsible Tourism”.

The partnership through the Pilsner Lager and Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger was signed off during the National organizing board meeting also held at Speke Resort.

“Our support towards this edition of POATE highlights the pivotal role of collaboration between the private sector and government to promote Uganda’s tourism and hospitality industry. Under this partnership, we will sponsor the Expo with Pilsner Lager and Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger, brands that are deeply rooted in Ugandan culture and represent the bold and vibrant spirit of Uganda,” said Andrew Kilonzo- Managing Director Uganda Breweries Limited.

For the duration of the Expo, Uganda Waragi and Pilsner will set up a cultural village showcasing the diverse aspects of Ugandan culture, music, food, fashion, dance, joy, sharing and great experiences.

“This partnership not only provides a platform to showcase Uganda’s tourism potential, but a platform to exhibit authentic and locally manufactured brands on an international scale,” Kilonzo added.

Speaking at the MOU signing, The Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Tourism Board, Lily Ajarova appreciated Uganda Breweries for the support noting that tourism and hospitality also encompasses uniquely Ugandan products like Uganda Waragi which enjoys recognition as high quality authentic Ugandan gin.

“Culture is among the major Tourism drivers in Uganda and as such, the role played by brands like Pilsner Lager and Uganda Waragi towards cultural preservation is key to promoting Tourism in the country”, she added.

The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo is organized by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) aimed towards positioning Uganda as the preferred destination in domestic, regional and international source markets.

POATE will bring together tourism and travel trade partners from within and outside Uganda attracting over 70 hosted buyers and 300 exhibitors and over 5000 trade visitors.

“Culture plays a distinctive role in promoting a nation as an ideal tourism destination and over the years, through brand partnerships and associations led by Pilsner, we have contributed towards the celebration and preservation of our rich cultural heritage,” Kilonzo concluded.

