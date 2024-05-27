The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has received a significant boost of UGX 42.5 billion from MTN Uganda to extend telecommunications services to underserved areas through the Universal Service and Access Fund. This marks a substantial increase from last year’s contribution of UGX 36 billion.

Thembo Nyombi, Executive Director of UCC, highlighted the impact of recent funding on expanding telecommunications services to underserved regions. “Currently, 85% of government secondary schools have computer labs connected to the internet thanks to this fund. However, while secondary schools are being covered, there is a significant gap in primary schools, where the majority of pupils reach Primary Seven without ever seeing or using a computer.”

The communications regulatory agency has utilized the Universal Service and Access Fund to establish 65 masts over the past two years in areas deemed commercially unviable for telecom companies, promoting fair and equal access to digital services.

MTN Uganda’s contribution aligns with its 2025 strategy of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress. “At MTN, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected world. Therefore, our contribution to the Universal Service and Access Fund is not just an obligation but is deeply aligned with the core values of our business,” said MTN CEO Sylvia Mulinge. “Connectivity is the cornerstone of our economy, vital for modernizing education, revolutionizing healthcare, and enabling financial inclusion through digital technologies.”

The telecom company is accelerating smartphone adoption through the increased uptake of its M-Kabode Supa flagship product and other smartphone sales partnerships, following improvements in pricing and value propositions to enhance penetration.

Recent statistics from UCC illustrate the critical need for expanded connectivity efforts. In the second quarter of 2023, the country experienced an influx of 600,000 new mobile phone subscriptions, bringing the total to 34.9 million. This substantial growth in mobile services demonstrates a robust national telephone penetration rate of 77 lines per 100 Ugandans.

MTN Uganda has established over 42 ICT labs in various educational institutions nationwide and continues to engage communities directly through initiatives like the MTN Internet Bus, which provides essential ICT training. “Today’s significant financial contribution to the Universal Service and Access Fund is a clear indicator of our resolve,” Mulinge added. “We are setting new standards for what can be achieved in digital inclusion and are dedicated to ensuring no Ugandan is left behind.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

