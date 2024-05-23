KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) is making a final push to ensure every household in Uganda is counted in the National Population and Housing Census 2024. A mopping-up exercise has been launched to cover approximately 30,000 households in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area and 10,000 households in hard-to-reach districts affected by landslides and flooding.

The exercise, which began on May 23rd, 2024, is a crucial step in ensuring that no household is left behind. Teams from UBOS have been deployed to respective divisions, municipalities, sub-counties, and town councils to conduct the mopping-up assignment.

“We are committed to leaving no one behind,” said Chris N. Mukiza, PhD, Executive Director and Census Commissioner. “We urge all households to participate and ensure that they are counted.”

Household heads who have not yet been counted are requested to reach out to their area LC1 chairpersons to make an appointment for an enumerator to visit their household. Affected households can also call the provided mobile telephone numbers to schedule an appointment.

“We understand that some households may have been missed during the main census exercise, and we want to assure them that we are here to help,” said Mukiza. “Our enumerators are trained to ensure that every household is counted, and we will do our best to reach every household in the designated areas.”

The mopping-up exercise will continue until Sunday, May 26th, 2024. UBOS appreciates the public’s cooperation and patience during the census enumeration exercise and emphasizes the importance of being counted.

“It Matters to be Counted. Accurate census data is crucial for planning and development, and we urge all households to participate,” said Mukiza.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be counted and contribute to the development of Uganda. If you have not yet been counted, reach out to your area LC1 chairperson or call the provided mobile telephone numbers to schedule an appointment.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

