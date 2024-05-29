KAMPALA, UGANDA – Uganda Breweries Limited under the Baileys, White Cap and V&A brands, today announced a UGX 10 million sponsorship for the 15th Anniversary celebrations of the Bride and Groom Expo.

The announcement was made during the Expo launch at Sheraton Kampala Hotel. The three-day expo is set to start on June 28th to 30thJune at UMA Multipurpose Hall, Lugogo.

“Over the years, we have supported the Expo under the Baileys Liqueur brand and as we mark this milestone, we introduce two more brands; V&A and WhiteCap Crisp under our product portfolio as a demonstration of our commitment towards celebrating love together with our consumers. The brands include V&A sherry and our latest innovation, White Cap Crisp” said Evelyn Nansikombi the UBL Acting Brand Manager Baileys.

She added that they have curated special wedding packages for intending couples and service providers that offer an array of products and drinks set up specially created for wedding parties.

The Editor in Chief at Vision Group Barbra Kaija, noted that for the last 15 years, Bride and Groom Expo has been a signature event for couples planning their weddings, showcasing a wide range of wedding services from stunning bridal gowns, suits to intricate decor and photography services.

The Bride and Groom Expo is an annual wedding planning Expo that offers intending couples a platform to seamlessly plan for their wedding days by bringing together different service providers within the wedding space to offer some of the best deals to these couples.

This year’s expo promises to be a grand celebration of 15 years in the industry under the theme “Together Mpaka Last.”

