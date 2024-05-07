KAMPALA — Ever green city real estate mogul Sudhir Ruparelia has bought Lotis Towers, a multi-million dollar building in Kampala.

The 14-storied upscale building located at plot 16 MacKinnon road, Nakasero, was sold to the city businessman through dfcu Bank. Mr. Sudhir has confirmed that he purchased the building through action.

“It is true I bought it after an auction. The building has been on the market for a long time,” he told this website.

On May 2, 2024, Mr. Ruparelia informed tenants of the new arrangements.

“This serves to communicate that property in Freehold Register Volume KCCA 40, Folio 23, Plot 16, Army Avenue, Nakasero, Kampala was sold pursuant to a public auction by DFCU Bank Ltd through its auctioneers Jubilee Auctioneers to Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia and Jyotsna Ruparelia,” his attorneys said in a notice to the tenants, adding;-

“Therefore, all your dealings will be with the new landlord”.

The attorneys further instructed;-

“Accordingly, please ensure that you submit all your current signed tenancy agreements with proof of payment made up-to-date in order to regularise the tenancy agreement with the new landlords,” adding;-

“Furthermore, irrevocably all rent and/or any arrears should be paid to your new landlords (to the Bank … (No cash payment allowed).”

The building was owned by real estate mogul, Samuel Lotigo, who run into trouble with his creditors.

Lotis Towers houses some of Kampala top firms including Cairo Bank, the British American Tobacco-BAT and the Judicial Service Commission-JSC.

