KAMPALA – The Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court on Wednesday remanded City businessman Shukla Mukesh of Shumuk Group of Companied for obtaining money by false pretence, contrary to the Penal Code Act.

Mr. Mukesh, who denied the charges before Magistrate Erias Kakooza, was sent to Luzira prison for obtaining UGX. 221 from Alvi Auto Village Ltd to lease two pieces of land to the company and failed to deliver.

He was charged with obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 304 and 305 of the Penal Code Act, and conspiracy to defraud, contrary to Section 309 of the same Act.

Prosecution led by Senior State Attorney Mariam Kluthum from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) prayed that the businessman is remanded as they studied the file.

Mr. Mukesh is charged together with Shumuk Group of Companies accountant Daramadhip Kadikar.

The matter will return to court on Friday for hearing of the bail application.

Defence Lawyer Badru Bwango told court his client was committed to depositing UGX. 20 million as a way of resolving the matter amicably.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

