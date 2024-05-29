KAMPALA – Acibadem Healthcare, a Turkish medical entity, has launched its first information office in Kampala to harness the power of medical technology and offer cutting-edge healthcare solutions to Ugandans. The newly launched Kampala office, located at Acacia Mall, represents the 61st office established by the healthcare group across 33 countries.

Mr. Ilyas Benveniste, the ACIBADEM business development director highlighted the advanced services offered by Acibadem hospitals, emphasizing their cutting-edge technology and trained medical teams. “We ensure patients receive the highest quality of care every step of their journey. Acibadem harnesses the power of medical technology to offer cutting-edge healthcare solutions.”

Benveniste revealed that Acibadem currently has 61 health points globally, spanning 33 countries and 57 cities. Among these, there are 39 locations for hospitals and outpatient clinics, distributed across 5 countries, comprising 24 hospitals and 15 outpatient clinics.

Dr. Jackson Abusu Ojera, the National Representative of Acibadem in Uganda, stated that Acibadem is in Uganda to support, complement, and supplement government efforts in the delivery of healthcare services. “The collaboration will include, among other things, referrals of patients and clients to Acibadem hospitals in Türkiye, capacity building and upskilling of Ugandan healthcare workers.”

Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Uganda in Istanbul, Levent Serdar Dervisoglu, said that in the near future other investors from Türkiye will come to Uganda due to its convincing investment environment. “Both countries have to be patient enough, because now Türkiye companies are trying to understand the mechanism. This shows confidence in the country. What we know about Uganda is that it has a very good banking system, a very good lending mechanism and also there are no language barriers.”

Mehmet Fatih Ak, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Uganda, thanked the Ugandan government for providing the opportunity to be part of Uganda and expressed his willingness to invest in Uganda. “The first step, of course, is to bring professionals from Türkiye, and as long as we see that there is great potential in Uganda, we will be interested in investments.”

Nasura Tiperu, the Ugandan Ambassador to Türkiye, praised the initiative as evidence of Uganda’s increasing appeal for foreign investment. “This office will not only serve Uganda as a single country, but will be a coordination point for all the East African Market. She hailed Acibadem healthcare group and the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Uganda in Istanbul for considering Uganda and pledged full support from the government of Uganda.

ACIBADEM commenced its healthcare services journey in 1991 as a small neighborhood hospital in a district of Istanbul, Türkiye. Today, it stands as a super brand, recognized among the global leaders in healthcare, with 24 hospitals, 14 outpatient clinics, and support services companies.

