KAMPALA, UGANDA – The State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU) has exposed a massive fraudulent scheme by lawyer David Balondemu, who has been deceiving foreign investors and individuals of billions of shillings.

According to SH-ACU, Balondemu has been using his law firms, M/s Balon Advocates and Bloom Advocates, to facilitate the fraud. He has been impersonating government officials and using forged documents to deceive investors into fake procurement deals.

“The actions of Balondemu are a clear demonstration of the rot that exists in our society. He has caused significant financial losses to innocent investors and has damaged Uganda’s reputation,” said a spokesperson for SH-ACU. “We will not tolerate such fraudulent activities in our country. We will ensure that Balondemu and others like him are brought to justice.”

The Unit has accused Balondemu of defrauding a Turkish company, Guner Kuzu Construction Limited, of USD 3.8 million (approximately UGX 14 billion) in a fake deal to construct hospitals in Uganda. He has also been accused of defrauding an American company, KG Unlimited LLC, of approximately UGX 2.2 billion in a fake deal to supply a water plant.

“Balondemu’s actions are a classic case of fraud and deceit. He has been using his knowledge of the law to deceive and defraud innocent people. We will ensure that he faces the full force of the law,” said a senior official at SH-ACU.

In a malicious attempt to discredit the investigations, a recent online article published by “(link unavailable)” made baseless and unfounded claims against the Unit and its officials. The article, which has been discredited as a desperate attempt to divert attention from Balondemu’s criminal activities, contains photoshopped images and false information.

“We will not be deterred by such malicious attempts to discredit our work. We will continue to investigate and expose fraudsters like Balondemu, who have been causing harm to our country and its people,” said the spokesperson for SH-ACU.

Additionally, Balondemu has been accused of defrauding a South African company, Air Options Pty Ltd, of USD 1.7 million (approximately UGX 6.3 billion) in a fake deal to supply, install, and maintain air conditioners for the Ministry of Local Government. He has also been accused of defrauding another South African company, Tecmo Automation Pty Ltd, of USD 410,520 (approximately UGX 1.5 billion) in a fake deal to supply fuel and lubricants for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

“We are committed to fighting corruption and ensuring that those who engage in such activities are held accountable. We urge the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities,” said the spokesperson for SH-ACU.

Furthermore, Balondemu has been accused of fraudulently converting property comprised in Plot 20 Prince Charles Drive using a forged Minute No. KDLB.53/6.4/2022, and fraudulently allocating non-existent land purportedly comprised in LRV 4645 Folio 13, Plot 1-5, Kyambogo Link to a Kenyan company, Babubhai Construction Limited.

“We will not allow such fraudulent activities to continue in our country. We will ensure that Balondemu and others like him are brought to justice and face the full force of the law,” said the senior official at SH-ACU.

The Unit has also cautioned members of the public who misuse social media for selfish and illegitimate ends, saying it is unlawful and offenders will be held accountable.

“Social media should be used responsibly and not to spread false information or defraud innocent people. We will take action against those who misuse social media,” said the spokesperson for SH-ACU.

