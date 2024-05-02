MOMBASA – Permanent Secretaries responsible for Transport under the Northern Corridor Integration Projects are meeting in Mombasa, Kenya to discuss the status of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project.

The officials drawn from Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will also harmonise efforts toward regional transport integration.

The SGR project is one of the most ambitious projects by partner states and is expected to be a game changer in the transport corridor of the region.

After years of bilateral engagements, Uganda and Kenya last year signed a joint communique on the financing and development of the Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba Standard Gauge Railway in Kenya and Malaba-Kampala Standard Gauge Railway in Uganda.

The two neighbors committed to undertaking the SGR extension project as a regional project under the Northern Corridor Integration Projects Initiative.

Further, they also agreed to the construction of the connecting sections concurrently and fast-track the securing of financing for these SGR sections.

The Uganda delegation, led by Amb. Richard Kabonero, Coordinator of Northern Corridor Integration Projects, includes Mr. Benon Kajuna, Director of Transport at the Ministry of Works, Amb. Paul Mukumbya, Consul General, Uganda Consulate in Mombasa, Mr. Evans Aryabaha, Charge D’Affaires, Uganda High Commission in Nairobi, and other senior government officials.

During the meeting, a joint technical committee will present updates on the regional SGR project and review the technical report.

The Permanent Secretaries were by last night expected to agree on the harmonisation commission report, paving the way for the Joint Ministerial Committee meeting on Friday, May 3.

On the final day, Ministers of Transport will convene to discuss, and adopt, the Joint Ministerial Committee Report.

The Ministers will also tour the Mombasa Port and SGR facilities.

Kenya and Uganda are considering constructing supporting infrastructure such as dry ports and industrial parks to enhance service levels and spur growth of towns along the SGR routes by attracting investments and other economic activities.

Uganda committed to ensuring that SGR is extended to the border with Rwanda, South Sudan and DRC Congo as soon as possible to further improve viability and attractiveness for financing of the SGR along the Northern Corridor.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Related