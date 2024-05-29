KAMPALA —The Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo, Kampala, recently played host to the 8th edition of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2024, East Africa’s premier tourism event. The highly anticipated event, which took place from May 23rd to May 25th, 2024, was held under the theme “Responsible Tourism” and was hosted by the Uganda Tourism Board, led by Lilly Ajarova, the Chief Executive Officer.

POATE 2024 brought together a diverse range of stakeholders from across the globe, including tourism industry professionals, travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, and government officials. The event provided a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and business development, with a focus on responsible tourism practices, sustainable development, and cultural heritage conservation.

The newly inaugurated Speke Resort Convention Centre, Munyonyo, offered a premier venue for the event, boasting state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional services. The centre’s spacious exhibition halls, modern conference rooms, and luxurious accommodation options ensured a seamless and successful event.

The 2024 edition of POATE featured a range of activities, including exhibitions, workshops, and familiarization trips (Fam Trips). The exhibitions showcased the best of Uganda’s tourism offerings, including national parks, game reserves, cultural heritage sites, and local crafts. The workshops and seminars provided a platform for industry experts to share knowledge and best practices on responsible tourism, sustainable development, and cultural heritage conservation.

The Fam Trips, which were organized in partnership with the Uganda Wildlife Authority and the Association of Uganda Tour Operators, offered delegates a unique opportunity to experience Uganda’s natural beauty and cultural heritage firsthand. The trips included visits to national parks, game reserves, and cultural heritage sites, as well as interactions with local communities.

Lilly Ajarova, Chief Executive Officer, Uganda Tourism Board, emphasized the importance of responsible tourism practices in promoting sustainable development and cultural heritage conservation. “Responsible tourism is crucial for the growth and development of Uganda’s tourism industry. We must work together to ensure that our tourism practices are sustainable and do not harm our environment and culture,” Ajarova said.

Hon. Tom Butiime, Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting the tourism industry and promoting responsible tourism practices. “The government is committed to supporting the tourism industry and promoting responsible tourism practices. We recognize the importance of tourism in driving economic growth and development,” Butiime said.

Jean Byamugisha, Chief Executive Officer, Uganda Wildlife Authority, discussed the importance of conservation and sustainable tourism in protecting Uganda’s natural heritage. “Conservation and sustainable tourism are crucial for protecting Uganda’s natural heritage. We must work together to ensure that our tourism practices are sustainable and do not harm our environment,” Byamugisha said.

Susan Muhwezi, Chairperson, Association of Uganda Tour Operators, emphasized the importance of collaboration and cooperation in promoting responsible tourism practices. “Collaboration and cooperation are crucial for promoting responsible tourism practices. We must work together to ensure that our tourism practices are sustainable and do not harm our environment and culture,” Muhwezi said.

Dr. Betty Radier, Cultural Heritage Expert, discussed the importance of cultural heritage conservation and promotion. “Cultural heritage conservation and promotion are crucial for preserving our cultural identity and promoting sustainable tourism practices. We must work together to ensure that our cultural heritage is protected and promoted,” Radier said.

Philip Kaliba, Sustainable Tourism Expert, emphasized the importance of sustainable tourism practices in promoting economic growth and development. “Sustainable tourism practices are crucial for promoting economic growth and development. We must work together to ensure that our tourism practices are sustainable and do not harm our environment and culture,” Kaliba said.

The Uganda Tourism Board, in partnership with the Speke Resort Convention Centre, ensured a memorable and impactful event, cementing Uganda’s position as a leading tourism destination in East Africa. The success of POATE 2024 is a testament to the growing importance of tourism in Uganda’s economy and the country’s commitment to sustainable development and cultural heritage conservation.

