Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among, has called on the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to speed up the repairs of Karuma Bridge, which connects northern Uganda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The bridge was closed on May 3 due to extensive cracks, prompting traffic diversion.

Among emphasized the need for swift action, citing her own inability to reach her home and the urgency to mitigate disasters, particularly in light of recent disasters in neighboring Kenya and Tanzania. “Currently, I am not able to reach my home, and several of you are in the same situation. We want to know how ready we are to mitigate disasters. Disasters are happening in Kenya and Tanzania, so we need action,” she said.

The Speaker made this call in her communication to the House while presiding over the parliamentary sitting on Monday. She also tasked the government with deploying security forces on alternative routes to protect travelers from highway robbers.

In response, several MPs, including Nakaseke South MP, Paulson Luttamaguzi, and Nansana Municipality MP, Hannington Wakayima, asked the House to consider supporting the construction of other bridges across the country that are on the verge of collapse. Erute South MP, Jonathan Odur, pointed out that the government should consider providing additional ferries in case a ferry breaks down due to an increase in traffic. Odur also suggested that in the 10th Parliament, the matter of the Karuma Bridge was raised on the floor but was overlooked by the government.

Several other MPs, including Adjumani district woman MP, Jesca Abibaku, Agago county MP, David Lagen, Kassanda North MP, Patrick Oshabe, and Obongi county MP, Dr. George Bhoka, proposed that in a bid to allay fears of the effects of the bridges, the Disaster Ministry should bring a statement outlining what they intend to do to avert future occurrences.

The 61-year-old Karuma Bridge was closed after a comprehensive assessment revealed extensive cracks, prompting concerns about public safety and the need for urgent repairs.

