WAKISO – At least six children have been reported burned in the fire that gutted a home of a one, Bakita Ayang, a South Sudanese national in Mulanda B, Kisubi, Entebbe road, Wakiso district.

Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson revealed that the fire started at about 1300hours of the night.

He noted that residents’ efforts to rescue children, aged between 2 and 16 were fruitless given the gravity of the fire.

“Upon receiving a distress call, officers from the Kisubi Police Station, led by the Officer in Charge, rushed to the scene alongside firefighters from Entebbe Police Division.”

Police retrieved the remains of the deceased and transported them to the city mortuary for postmortem.

Owoyesigyire said that the preliminary investigations link the fire to an electronic kettle left unattended in the sitting room, connected to a socket.

He, however, said that further inquiries will be conducted to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

