In a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Mohammed Bin Khalil Faloudah, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Uganda, presented his credentials to the Honorable John Mulimba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda.

Minister Mulimba extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Faloudah, highlighting the long-standing and amicable relations between Uganda and Saudi Arabia. He praised Saudi Arabia’s significant support for educational initiatives in Uganda, particularly through the Islamic University of Uganda, and commended the Kingdom’s increased provisions for Ugandan pilgrims, enabling many to undertake pilgrimages to the revered holy mosques.

Ambassador Faloudah expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and affirmed his commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Uganda. He outlined his intention to explore avenues for enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including trade, education, and culture, for the mutual benefit of both nations.

To consolidate diplomatic relations, Ambassador Faloudah announced his plans to facilitate a state visit by the President of Uganda to Saudi Arabia, underscoring the importance of high-level engagement. Minister Mulimba welcomed this initiative and encouraged Ambassador Faloudah to explore Uganda’s diverse landscapes and cultures during his tenure.

Ambassador Faloudah pledged to embark on a comprehensive tour of Uganda, aiming to gain a deeper understanding of the country’s rich heritage and potential for collaboration. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs looks forward to a fruitful collaboration between Uganda and Saudi Arabia and remains committed to enhancing the bilateral partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations.

This ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter in the relations between Uganda and Saudi Arabia, and both countries are eager to explore new avenues for cooperation and strengthen their friendship.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

