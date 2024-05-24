KAMPALA, UGANDA – In a move set to bolster its presence in the Ugandan banking sector, Salaam Bank Uganda has secured the backing of His Royal Highness Prince Kassim Nakibinge, the Titular Head of Muslims in Uganda.

The endorsement, which came during a courtesy visit by Salaam Bank Uganda’s Managing Director Michael Mande, is seen as a significant milestone for the bank as it seeks to expand its market share in the country.

Industry analysts believe the royal seal of approval will not only enhance Salaam Bank Uganda’s reputation but also pave the way for increased adoption of Islamic banking services among the Muslim community.

With Prince Nakibinge’s support, Salaam Bank Uganda is well-positioned to tap into the growing demand for Shariah-compliant financial solutions, potentially attracting a larger customer base and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The bank’s strategic move to engage with key stakeholders and promote Islamic banking principles aligns with its mission to provide innovative and inclusive financial solutions catering to the diverse needs of the Ugandan market.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Related