KAMPALA, UGANDA – Musicians, comedians, dancers, and members of the creative industry have been urged to support the first-ever Inter-Religious Family Festival, scheduled for June 29, 2024. Phina Mugerwa, aka Masanyalaze, Secretary-General of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) and board member of the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC), made the call alongside national and religious leaders at a press conference at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala.

“I am here to confirm that the creative sector stands with the family festival, we believe that family is core in promoting and upholding the values of our nation,” Masanyalaze said.

Masanyalaze used the opportunity to call on all musicians, comedians, actors, filmmakers, performers, and other creative artists to join and participate in the festival. “To all creative artists, it’s time to give back to the people that have loved and supported us as we participate at the festival, we should all come with spouses and children. Let’s disburse content that is helping to build our nation and preparing the children who are the next generation; we love families, we love you because you love us,” Masanyalaze said.

The Inter-Religious Family Festival is organized by the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) in partnership with the Global Peace Foundation Uganda Chapter and the Government of Uganda, under the theme “Celebrating Family, Faith, Freedom: One Family under God for an African Renaissance.”

Msgr. Charles Kasibante, Chairman of the IRCU Executive Board, affirmed that the family is an integral unit for society and nation-building, and the festival offers an opportunity to celebrate interconnectedness and deep-rooted values. “The family, if well nurtured, is a center of socio-economic transformation. The festival will offer an opportunity to celebrate our interconnectedness, deep-rooted values, and deeper understanding that it’s the family that defines us all in Africa,” Msgr. Kasibante noted.

Peace Service Ambassador Milton Kambula, Chapter President of the Global Peace Foundation, highlighted that the festival brings together faith leaders, cultural leaders, political leaders, youth, women, and business entrepreneurs to celebrate the institution of the family in Uganda and Africa.

“The festival is an affirmation that the family in Africa is not just about Father, Mother, and their children; many of us are who we are because of the roles played by uncles, aunties, grandparents, and the in-laws. For the first time, we want to see everyone coming to the festival with their extended families,” Kambula said.

“The festival is an event that brings together Faith leaders, cultural leaders, Political leaders, youth, women, business entrepreneurs walking side by side with their spouses, children to celebrate the institution of the family in Uganda and Africa at large,” Kambula added.

At the festival, participants will be treated to free medical services like screening for cervical, breast, prostate cancer, HIV testing and counseling, Malaria testing, Eye checkup, blood donation, free food, and free entertainment.

