President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commended Pastor Patience Rwabwogo, the First Daughter and lead Pastor of Covenant Nations Church, for her dedication to spreading the gospel and promoting hard work.

Speaking at the “Light Up Ankole For Jesus Mission” Crusade on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Boma Grounds, Mbarara City, President Museveni thanked Pastor Patience for following in his footsteps in preaching the gospel and emphasizing the importance of hard work.

“I thank the Lord because she is in my trail of preaching the gospel and also multiplying the talent,” he said.

The President also called on religious leaders to promote unity and togetherness among believers, saying that it is through unity that they can achieve spiritual growth and development.

First Lady Maama Janet Museveni, who was also in attendance, testified to God’s work through Pastor Patience and her church, saying that God is using them to do His work.

Bishop Joshua Lwere, former General Overseer of the National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda, recognized Pastor Patience’s genuine call to serve God and commended her humility and impact.

Pastor Patience Rwabwogo, in her remarks, said that the Lord had done open heart surgery on the people, giving them new hearts full of joy.

The “Light Up Ankole For Jesus Mission” Crusade was a five-day event that aimed to spread the gospel and promote unity among believers in Ankole region. It was attended by thousands of people from across the region.

