KAMPALA – Social media has been a wash of a story aired by NTV Uganda of a one Suubi Balidawa, a man who set his vehicle on fire sighting frustration by police after knocking a woman.

Suubi 49, on Tuesday evening, burned his Toyota Wish, registration no. UBE 852E in Elegu town, Amuru district at the Uganda-South Sudan border near Elegu police station.

He notes that on May 7, 2024, he knocked a woman in an accident in Kanyanya, Kampala as he was heading to Gulu city.

He says he managed to rush the injured woman to Mulago National Referral Hospital but never managed to immediately report to police since he was transporting his daughter to St Mary’s Hospital Lacor for medical treatment.

He would, however, meet with the injured woman’s son and agreed to return to the hospital later for other arrangements regarding medical expenses.

Suubi says he was later advised by a police officer at Kanyanya police station on a phone call to report the matter to any nearby police station which he heeded and reported to Elegu police station on May 9 where he secured a police bond but his vehicle was impounded.

He notes that even when he had agreed with the family of the injured woman to pay Shs3 million for medical expenses within 25 days, police kept frustrating him and denied him to use his vehicle yet it was the one to aid him find that money which prompted him to burn it.

In a statement, Kananura Michael – Traffic police spokesman explained that after knocking Nakabaliki Naome, 58 years old, Suubi attempted to flee but was compelled by boda-boda riders to take the injured pedestrian to the hospital, which he agreed to do. However, on the way to the hospital, he transferred the victim from his vehicle to a hired motorcycle and parked his vehicle elsewhere to avoid being recognized at the hospital.

Police say he shared his contact with the victim’s son but gave a false number plate for his vehicle in an attempt to evade justice.

“Later that day, the victim’s son went to Kanyanya Police Station to check if Balidawa had reported the incident, which he had not. A case was registered under TSD 12/7/5/2024 (TAR 55/2024) by Kamuhanda Edward, the victim’s son. The traffic officer at the counter contacted Balidawa, who claimed he was taking his sick child to Gulu for treatment. The officer instructed him to hand over the vehicle to the nearest police station, but he did not comply.”

He added, “On 9th May 2024, Suubi Balidawa reported the crash at Elegu Police Station, after the 24-hour mandatory period had passed. He was advised to return to Kanyanya Police Station to follow the proper investigation procedures, which he did not do.”

Kananura says on 14th May, Kamuhanda (the victim’s son) returned to Kanyanya Police Station for an update who informed the OC Traffic at Kanyanya that Suubi had reported to Elegu Police Station.

“On 17th May 2024, at about 7:00 am, Suubi Balidawa reported to Kanyanya Police Station following the guidance of the OC Traffic Elegu. Upon presenting himself before the OC Traffic Kanyanya, he initially denied any involvement in the crash but was subsequently detained. The following day, while recording a statement, Balidawa confessed to providing a false number plate and accepted liability for the crash.”

“On 18th May, he was granted police bond and given a police form (PF 34) to produce his driving license, certificate of insurance, and registration book within five days for inspection. However, on 21st May 2024, a video surfaced on social media showing Balidawa burning the vehicle.”

Suubi was arrested at Elegu Police Station.

