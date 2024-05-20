KAMPALA — The Uganda Police Force has launched a comprehensive security operation to ensure the safety of thousands of foot pilgrims trekking to Namugongo, a sacred site for Christians in Uganda.

The pilgrims, who come from neighboring countries and various districts within Uganda, are expected to take several days to complete the long-distance trail pilgrimage, a religious tradition to renew their faith and commemorate the Uganda Martyrs.

According to Police Spokesperson SCP Enanga Fred, the police have deployed a dedicated team to provide security and traffic escort to the pilgrims, who are expected to pass through several regions and districts.

The police will also provide medical assistance and emergency response services to pilgrims who require attention.

The security operation, which began on May 15, 2024, has already escorted over 724 pilgrims from Nebbi Catholic Diocese and foot pilgrims from Lango Diocese, who were flagged off on May 18, 2024.

The police are working closely with the Catholic and Protestant Dioceses, who have issued safety guidelines to all pilgrims trekking on foot.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all pilgrims trekking to Namugongo,” said SCP Enanga Fred. “We urge pilgrims to stay with the group, carry warm clothes, identity cards, mobile phones, and chargers, light bags, and reflectors, and to avoid movements under the cover of darkness.”

The police have also deployed ambulances on major highways for medical evacuation and emergency response.

The public is advised to call the National Operations Command Centre at Police Headquarters on 0776999136, 0707 600773, or the toll-free number 0800199699 for any security and safety concerns.

As the pilgrimage continues, the police are urging motorists to exercise caution and patience when encountering pilgrims on the road. “We appeal to motorists to slow down and give way to pilgrims, who are vulnerable road users,” said SCP Enanga Fred.

The police wish all pilgrims a safe journey to Namugongo as they trek to renew their faith and fulfill their religious obligations.

