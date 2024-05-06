KAMPALA, UGANDA – In a major crackdown on criminal activity, police have arrested 70 suspects in intelligence-led operations conducted in Kiira Road and Kiira Division on May 5, 2024.

“The territorial Police at Kiira Road and Kiira Division, in collaboration with local councils, PISOS, GISO, CMI, UPDF, CI, and area Police, carried out a coordinated joint operation on May 5, 2024,” said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police.

The operations targeted criminal elements responsible for paver/stone throwing and other illegal activities. “The operation was swiftly initiated in response to the escalating incidents of paver/stone throwing by criminal elements along the northern bypass (Kiira Road) and in the vicinities of Kimbejja, Kyaliwajala, and Namugongo (Kiira Division),” said Owoyesigyire.

Of the 70 suspects arrested, 15 were captured along the northern bypass and are being held at Kiira Road, while 55 were apprehended from areas including Nalya, Kyaliwajjala, Kimbejja, and Namugongo, and are detained at Kiira Division. “The suspects are currently undergoing screening and will appear in court today, May 6, 2024,” added Owoyesigyire.

“This decisive action underscores our commitment to maintaining peace and security in our communities. As we gear up for the forthcoming Martyr’s Day activities scheduled for June 3, 2024, we will continue to conduct targeted operations to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents,” said Owoyesigyire.

The large number of arrests made in this operation demonstrates the police’s commitment to maintaining law and order in the community and ensuring public safety.

