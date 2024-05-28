KAMPALA – Patriotic League of Uganda – PLU, a league headed by President’s son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, also the Chief of Defence Forces – CDF has summoned its Vice CChairman for Central Region Frank Gashumba over misconduct.

He is accused of his comments he posted on a social media platform X on May 26, 2024, in which he addressed to the head of UPDF and other security agencies accusing them of failing to protect Ugandans.

In a May 27th letter by the League’s Chairman, Mawanda Micheal Maranga, Gashumba is quoted saying, “If you cannot protect Ugandans with their properties, simply resign. Everyday we see social media clips of Ugandans being assaulted, robbed and even murdered by gangs on the streets of Kampala and several testimonial reports and recordings on different categories of young females, males, traumatized by the thungery (sic) even in broad day light. We as Ugandans, we are wondering why they pay you people salaries. You are paid to protect lives and properties. If these gangs have over powered you, you don’t qualify to wear our uniforms… If UPDF can pacify Somalia, South Sudan and some parts of Congo how can it fail to wipe out these broad day light thugs.”

Mawanda said, “You proceeded to attach a picture of the Chief of Defence Forces and Chairman of Patriotic League of Uganda, and to tag his X handle as further manifestation of the direction of this attack. Your words meant and were understood to be a public attack.”

Gashumba is expected to appear before a disciplinary committee on Wednesday, 29th May 2024 at the PLU Secretariat to defendhimself.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

