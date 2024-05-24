KAMPALA – The Uganda Cancer Institute’s children’s ward has received a much-needed facelift thanks to a donation from Kansai Plascon Uganda. The paint manufacturer on Friday May 24 provided paint and resources to refurbish the ward, creating a more welcoming and comforting environment for young patients and their families.

The donation is a significant boost to the institute’s efforts to provide state-of-the-art cancer care and create an environment conducive to healing. The children’s ward is a critical part of the institute’s services, providing treatment and support to children with cancer and their families.

Dr. Jackson Orem, Head of the Uganda Cancer Institute, expressed gratitude for the donation.

“This generous contribution from Kansai Plascon will significantly improve the atmosphere of our children’s ward, making it a more welcoming and comforting place for our young patients and their families. Such support is vital in our mission to provide state-of-the-art cancer care and create an environment conducive to healing.”

The refurbishment project is will be carried out by CG Engineering Consultants, who aim to create a space that fosters hope and healing for young patients.

Mr. Santosh Gumte, Managing Director of Kansai Plascon Uganda, expressed his company’s dedication to supporting health and wellbeing initiatives. “We are honored to be part of this initiative to enhance the environment where children receive critical cancer treatment. At Kansai Plascon, we believe in giving back to our communities, and we hope this refurbishment will make a positive impact on the children’s healing journey.”

The Uganda Cancer Institute is a public medical care facility in partnership with the Ministry of Health, providing research, training, consultation, prevention, and treatment of cancer in various specialties. The institute maintains an inpatient facility with a capacity of 80 beds and attends to an average of 200 patients daily.

This donation and refurbishment project is a positive step towards improving the lives of children receiving cancer treatment in Uganda.

Mr. Moses Echodu, Programs Manager at the Uganda Child Cancer Foundation said that the support from Kansai Plascon is part of the power of partnerships in improving the lives of children battling cancer.

“The new environment with a fresh coat of paint will help in providing psychosocial support through play therapy, reading, and other activities that are crucial for the well-being of our patients.”

The Uganda Cancer Institute’s history dates back to 1965, originating from a meeting in Kampala focused on treating Burkitt’s lymphoma. Despite challenges, including political instability and economic decline, UCI has continued to serve as a beacon of cancer care and research in the region.

