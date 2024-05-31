KAMPALA, UGANDA – A devastating road accident occurred on May 31, 2024, in Maya, involving multiple vehicles and motorcycles, including a convoy transporting National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, to a rally in Masaka.

Preliminary investigations suggest that reckless driving by the Toyota Hiace, part of Bobi Wine’s procession, caused the accident. The Hiace, with registration number UBQ 691Q, collided with a Toyota Noah, registration number UAT 157A, and subsequently hit several motorcycles, including UFY 983T, UGC 381C (BAJAJ BOXER), UEJ 361D (BAJAJ), and UFY 465Y (BAJAJ BOXER RED).

“The riders and passengers of motorcycle UFY 465Y died at the scene, while another victim succumbed to injuries at Mulago Hospital,” said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer, Kampala Metropolitan Police. “The police are working to identify victims taken to various hospitals and assess their conditions.”

The accident resulted in the immediate death of the rider and passenger of motorcycle UFY 465Y at the scene. Their bodies have been transported to City Mortuary Mulago for postmortem examinations. Additionally, another victim who was initially rushed to Mulago has succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total number of deceased to three.

The drivers of the impounded vehicles fled the scene and are currently at large. Efforts to apprehend them are ongoing, and both vehicles have been secured at Nsangi Police Station.

“We urge the National Unity Platform to exercise greater caution while on the road to prevent such tragic incidents,” said Owoyesigyire. “The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be provided as more information becomes available.”

The accident has sparked concerns about road safety and responsible driving practices, especially during political processions. The police have urged all political parties and drivers to prioritize safety and follow traffic regulations to avoid such tragic incidents.

