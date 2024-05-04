KAMPALA – The public domain has in recent months been awash with corruption and extravagance of the Parliament, a body that they expected to instead fight for the local person.

In 2022, there was a public outcry over Parliament’s decision to buy two luxurious cars for Speaker Anita Annet Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa at a cost of £520,000 (about Shs2.4 billion) when the country’s economy was still suffering Covid-19 wounds.

The recent allegations by the Leader of Opposition – Joel Ssenyonyi indicate that Speaker Among sky-shot her travel allowances to 4000 USD per day on ghost travels amounting to billions of shillings. On top of that, Ssenyonyi says Among has gone further to give her own local radio station (Mama Bukedi FM) an illegal contract of shs3.1 billion shillings to air Parliament programmes.

It should be recalled that Among chaired a session of Parliamentary Commissioners that irregularly allocated themselves 1.7 billion shillings as “Service Awards”.

During their one-day symposium on Governance challenges in Uganda, the state of affairs in Parliament today and the welfare of MPs after parliament, the Parliamentary Alumni Association (PAU) decried the unprofessional conduct of business in the House today.

They said they cannot keep silent and pretend like everything is okay when the image of the House they fought for and protected during their tenure is decaying.

Beatrice Birungi Kiraso – former Member of Parliament for Kabarole District said Parliament has opted to be self-satisfactory when the economy is straggling and social service provision is wanting.

“We cannot pretend like we don’t hear or know what’s happening in the Parliament. As politicians, look at voter apathy. When you look at the number of new members elected and old members thrown out, what does it tell?” she asked.

“We cannot afford to shy away from those facts.”

She wondered if the population was appreciative of the role played by their leaders at the parliament level when MPs are being looked at as people going to eat. “What a shame! We are part of this country’s problems as leaders.”

Gaudioso Kabondo Tindamanyire, former MP 8th Parliament, Bunyaruguru county and Treasurer PAU challenged the quality of debates in the Parliament today in terms of articulation and content, given the high number of MPs.

“Over 500 MPs means that the time they get to articulate their points diminishes, thus diminishing quality. The volume of our Parliament should come down so that we can better concentrate on the issues that affect our population.”

Onapito Ekomoloit – former Amuria Constituency MP – noted, “The image of parliament today needs salvation. At least the past was glorious. The parliament today is seen as a corrupt place.”

Recall that the Government of the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on the Speaker of Parliament and other two former regime Ministers.

Among, Mary Goretti Kitutu – former Minister of Karamoja Affairs and her junior minister Agnes Nandutu were sanctioned for their involvement in corrupt activities that have deprived vulnerable communities of essential resources and undermined the rule of law.

“The actions of Anita Among, Mary Goretti Kitutu, and Agnes Nandutu, in taking aid from those who need it most, and keeping the proceeds, is corruption at its worst and has no place in society,” said Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell. “Today the UK is sending a clear message to those who think benefiting at the expense of others is acceptable. Corruption has consequences, and you will be held responsible.”

The sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes, preventing Anita Among, Mary Goretti Kitutu, and Agnes Nandutu from entering the UK or accessing any funds or economic resources held in the UK. This move is part of the UK’s continued effort to crack down on serious corruption worldwide.

This move marks the first time the UK has utilized its Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions regime against individuals in Uganda, sending a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated. Anita Among, who has been Speaker since 2022, is accused of profiting from corrupt activities, including the theft of thousands of iron sheets intended for housing poor communities in the Karamoja region.

An asset freeze prevents any UK citizen or business in the UK from dealing with any funds or economic resources owned, held, or controlled by the designated person and held in the UK. It will also prevent funds or economic resources from being provided to or for the benefit of the designated person or entity. A travel ban means the designated person is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971 and must be refused leave to enter or remain in the United Kingdom (any leave given to a person who is an excluded person is invalid).

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

